Boom Island Park proves to be a hit with fans of the Basilica Block Party, back after a two-year hiatus

The Basilica of St. Mary would make for a special backdrop to any concert. But for many people at this year’s Basilica Block Party, you just can’t beat the skyline views and green space, with the Mississippi River flowing by.
“It’s big and beautiful here,” said Adam Holt of Detroit Lakes. “It’s a great environment.”
The popular Minneapolis music festival returned after a two-year hiatus Friday at a new and bigger venue: the expansive green lawn of Boom Island Park, on the river’s east bank opposite the Warehouse District. And it proved to be a hit among attendees.
Traditionally held on the basilica grounds, the annual two-day block party debuted in 1995 to raise funds for the structural preservation of the Basilica and the parish’s charitable services.
This year’s lineup included the Goo Goo Dolls, the Fray, Dean Lewis and Red Clay Strays on Friday. The festival continues Saturday with the Counting Crows, Needtobreathe, Judah & the Lion and Phillip Phillips, among others.
Exact attendance figures weren’t available Friday evening, but thousands of people turned out to the park, building confidence for an event whose future had been called into question in recent years.