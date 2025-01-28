After a successful inaugural year built around Gen-X rockers, the Minnesota Yacht Club festival will skew a tad younger in 2025 with Green Day, Hozier and Fall Out Boy for its headliners.
Minnesota Yacht Club festival announces Green Day, Hozier, Fall Out Boy for 2025 headliners
The July 18-20 rock fest on St. Paul’s Harriet Island also will feature Sheryl Crow, Alabama Shakes and Weezer.
Those poppy rock hitmakers were listed atop the lineup announced Tuesday for what’s now a three-day, daylong music marathon at St. Paul’s Harriet Island Regional Park. The event drew a near-capacity 35,000 fans each of its two days last year and could quite possibly sell out this year.
After several influential women rockers also played key roles last year, MYC 2025 again will feature a better gender balance than most rock fests. Sheryl Crow, Shirley Manson’s Garbage and Brittany Howard’s newly reunited Alabama Shakes are on the lineup alongside current buzzmakers Remi Wolf, Beach Bunny, Gigi Perez and the Beaches.
Other touring acts on the schedule include Weezer, Father John Misty, Basilica Block Party regulars Train, Silversun Pickups, Walkmen singer Hamilton Leithauser and a trio of well-baked, retro groove-rock bands, 311, O.A.R. and Sublime, the latter of which is now fronted by late frontman Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob Nowell.
A cool batch of veteran and up-and-coming Twin Cities artists round out the MYC schedule, including Semisonic, Motion City Soundtrack, Cory Wong, Laamar, Raffaella, Landon Conrath, Mike Kota and Maygen & the Birdwatcher.
Presale ticket access for the 2025 festival begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. with a code sent out after signing up for alerts at MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com. Organizers have not yet revealed how much prices will increase for the expanded three-day schedule.
Initial prices last year were $135 for single-day general admission tickets or $215 for two-day, while VIP options ranged from $285 to $925 before increasing in the months leading up to the fest.
Here’s how the MYC 2025 lineup breaks down by day:
Friday, July 18: Hozier / Alabama Shakes / Train / Sheryl Crow / Father John Misty / Gigi Perez / The 502s / Hamilton Leithauser / Mike Kota / Maygen & The Birdwatcher
Saturday, July 19: Fall Out Boy / Weezer / Remi Wolf / O.A.R. / Cory Wong / Motion City Soundtrack / Silversun Pickups / Jake Clemons / Raffaella / Laamar
Sunday, July 20: Green Day / Sublime / 311 / Garbage / Semisonic / Beach Bunny / The Beaches / Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge / Winona Fighter / Landon Conrath
With a quirky name that plays off its riverside setting, Minnesota Yacht Club was launched in 2024 by C3 Presents, the Texas-founded company that also puts on the Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and numerous other festivals around the country.
Its inaugural year presented a higher level of music fest production that Twin Cities fans have not seen since Live Nation tried (and failed) to launch the River’s Edge Festival in 2012, also held on Harriet Island. The event featured two alternating stages, several VIP areas, an eclectic variety of food and drink stands, and even paddleboat cruises for some of the attendees.
While there were widespread complaints of long concession lines that eased up on the second day, attendees otherwise gave the first MYC high marks. So did its organizers, as evidenced by the addition of the third day already in the event’s second year.
“We were very happy with the inaugural festival this year,” MYC promoter Tim Sweetwood of C3 Presents said in a statement. “Our team has continued to work closely with Saint Paul city officials and collectively determined expanding into a third day made a lot of sense. We are thrilled to return with an all-new lineup July 18-20, 2025 and will continue to highlight the arts and people of Minnesota.”
So far, there is not much competition for big outdoor concerts in the Twin Cities in 2025 that MYC is going up against.
The Basilica Block Party is expected to return to its new location on Boom Island in Minneapolis, but no other sizable festivals or summer stadium concerts have been announced yet. The new amphitheater being built in partnership with Live Nation at Canterbury Park in Shakopee will not be in business until at least later in the season.
The July 18-20 rock fest on St. Paul’s Harriet Island also will feature Sheryl Crow, Alabama Shakes and Weezer.