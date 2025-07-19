The best and worst from Minnesota Yacht Club Day 1 — plus a preview of Day 2

Sheryl Crow came on strong enough, buoyed by the guitar of Audley Freed soaring on “Steve McQueen” and stinging on “Everyday Is a Winding Road.” She told a story about Lionel Richie telling her to never play a new song in concert because it will prompt fans to go to the bathroom. Then she played “New Normal,” which she had released earlier that day. It was a biting social commentary about algorithms, George Orwell and unnamed leaders. “You didn’t go to the bathroom,” she declared afterwards. “That’s a good sign.”