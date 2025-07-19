Music

The best and worst from Minnesota Yacht Club Day 1 — plus a preview of Day 2

Friday featured a truncated Hozier, weird food/drink prices and female dominance. Saturday will have headliner Fall Out Boy and one local band cancellation.

By Jon Bream and

Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 19, 2025 at 4:26AM
Fans watch as Alabama Shakes performs on Day One of the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul on Friday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The forecast threatened rain. But opening day of the second annual Minnesota Yacht Club on Friday at Harriet Island in St. Paul was a pleasing mix of overcast skies that turned a bright blue — until it wasn’t.

Midway through “Too Sweet” hitmaker Hozier’s closing set, a steady drizzle found its way to Harriet Island and he was forced to cut his performance short by about 20 minutes. Festgoers were urged by an announcer to “calmly head to the nearest exit.”

The abrupt ending — with Hozier not getting to play his 2013 smash “Take Me to Church” — didn’t spoil nine hours of good time and thoughtful tunes.

Hozier performed in the middle of the crowd as rain began to fall Friday at the Minnesota Yacht Club festival. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The sun came out at the right time for the brilliant performance by the reunited Alabama Shakes, soulful funk-rockers who had been on hiatus for seven years. It may have been one of the best non-headlining performances we’ve seen at a music festival.

For the second consecutive year, the opening day of MYC was dominated by women. Last year, it was Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett and Gwen Stefani. This year it was newcomer Gigi Perez, old pro Sheryl Crow and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard.

The most noteworthy change from last year is that MYC has expanded to include a third day. The lines for merchandise and food/drink weren’t quite as daunting as in 2024, but there were waits — unless of course you had a pricey VIP wristband. Nonetheless, it was a successful Day One of MYC II.

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, performs with her band on Day One of the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The best

Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard was looser and more confident than she was in her solo performances in the Twin Cities. On Friday, the revved-up singer/guitarist was locked in, deeply emotional, with Etta James-ian drama and an infectious presence. She is a great all-around talent. And she was sincerely appreciative of the resounding reception her band received.

Gigi Perez, a 25-year-old Floridian, sang with a piercing, husky but elegant voice like an indie-rock Adele, and brought along an electrifying, whirring-guitar band. Thousands of fans sang along loudly to the final tune of her emotionally wracked set, “Sailor Song,” a viral LGBTQ+ anthem on TikTok and elsewhere.

Sheryl Crow came on strong enough, buoyed by the guitar of Audley Freed soaring on “Steve McQueen” and stinging on “Everyday Is a Winding Road.” She told a story about Lionel Richie telling her to never play a new song in concert because it will prompt fans to go to the bathroom. Then she played “New Normal,” which she had released earlier that day. It was a biting social commentary about algorithms, George Orwell and unnamed leaders. “You didn’t go to the bathroom,” she declared afterwards. “That’s a good sign.”

Hozier, the most modern hitmaker in the two-year history of MYC, thrilled the audience (you could hear young women screaming during the handsome Irishman’s performance). The screams got even louder when he braved standing among fans to sing an acoustic number. Among the highlights in his truncated gig was Perez joining him on “Work Song,” a powerful duet. He should do a duet with Howard, whom he praised effusively.

Patrick Monahan, the lead singer of Train, performs with his band on Day One of the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The worst

Amid a lineup of mostly hip artists, Train, those cheesy hitmakers that have been chugging for more than two decades, stood out with a mix of mainstream hits like “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Meet Virginia” and covers of “The Joker,” “Hey Jude” and “Under Pressure.”

Related Coverage

Music

Live: Hozier and Day 1 of Minnesota Yacht Club cut short by storm

Then there were the 502s. You want acts with fun summer vibes at Yacht Club (see Sublime and 311 on Sunday), but this Florida ensemble came across like bubbly, cutesy Red Bull-fueled Appalachians.

And let’s not overlook the food and drink prices. Not only were the prices kind of weird — taquitos $18.72, chicken & tots $20.80 — but vendors added tax. A 24-ounce Miller Lite cost more than $20.

Looking ahead to Day 2

Nothing against Fall Out Boy, frequent Twin Cities visitors who are headlining, but Saturday is the slowest-selling of Minnesota Yacht Club’s three days. The Chicago emo-y rockers won’t be doing their version of an Eras Tour as they did in 2024 and earlier this year. Plus, guitarist Joe Trohman is sitting out because of hand surgery.

Speaking of guitars, we’re excited to see hometown hero Cory Wong, who always puts on an entertaining show, as well as the Twin Cities’ own rising Americana singer/songwriter Laamar. But we’re disappointed that Twin Cities rockers Motion City Soundtrack have suddenly canceled because lead singer Justin Pierre is sick.

We’re going to arrive early enough to catch Jake Clemons, usually seen with Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, delivering his own social commentary. And let’s not forget old reliable Weezer, kings of the eponymous albums, and “Sexy Villain” sensation Remi Wolf.

about the writers

about the writers

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

The best and worst from Minnesota Yacht Club Day 1 — plus a preview of Day 2

card image

Friday featured a truncated Hozier, weird food/drink prices and female dominance. Saturday will have headliner Fall Out Boy and one local band cancellation.

Music

Live: Hozier and Day 1 of Minnesota Yacht Club cut short by storm

card image

Music

Minnesota Orchestra names Isaac Thompson its new president and CEO

card image