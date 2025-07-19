The best and worst from Minnesota Yacht Club Day 1 — plus a preview of Day 2

The forecast threatened rain. But opening day of the second annual Minnesota Yacht Club on Friday at Harriet Island in St. Paul was a pleasing mix of overcast skies that turned a bright blue — until it wasn’t.
Midway through “Too Sweet” hitmaker Hozier’s closing set, a steady drizzle found its way to Harriet Island and he was forced to cut his performance short by about 20 minutes. Festgoers were urged by an announcer to “calmly head to the nearest exit.”
The abrupt ending — with Hozier not getting to play his 2013 smash “Take Me to Church” — didn’t spoil nine hours of good time and thoughtful tunes.
The sun came out at the right time for the brilliant performance by the reunited Alabama Shakes, soulful funk-rockers who had been on hiatus for seven years. It may have been one of the best non-headlining performances we’ve seen at a music festival.
For the second consecutive year, the opening day of MYC was dominated by women. Last year, it was Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett and Gwen Stefani. This year it was newcomer Gigi Perez, old pro Sheryl Crow and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard.
The most noteworthy change from last year is that MYC has expanded to include a third day. The lines for merchandise and food/drink weren’t quite as daunting as in 2024, but there were waits — unless of course you had a pricey VIP wristband. Nonetheless, it was a successful Day One of MYC II.
The best
Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard was looser and more confident than she was in her solo performances in the Twin Cities. On Friday, the revved-up singer/guitarist was locked in, deeply emotional, with Etta James-ian drama and an infectious presence. She is a great all-around talent. And she was sincerely appreciative of the resounding reception her band received.
Gigi Perez, a 25-year-old Floridian, sang with a piercing, husky but elegant voice like an indie-rock Adele, and brought along an electrifying, whirring-guitar band. Thousands of fans sang along loudly to the final tune of her emotionally wracked set, “Sailor Song,” a viral LGBTQ+ anthem on TikTok and elsewhere.