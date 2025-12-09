It wasn’t Gully Boys’ busiest year on the road, but 2025 was their most important one yet as a touring band.
“We made a point of trying to get to the next level,” drummer/co-vocalist Nadi McGill said, “and graduate from being just a DIY band.”
The hard-hustling, loud-thrashing Minneapolis rock quartet will have played almost 50 shows by the time they wrap up 2026 with a sold-out hometown celebration Saturday at the Varsity Theater. They played all those gigs despite — but also because of — their concerted effort to release their ambitious full-length debut album this year, following a series of EPs.
A boisterous and booming yet personal and semi-topical 10-song collection — it definitely sounds like Gully Boys went to the next level — the self-titled LP arrived in October while the group was on tour with another ascendant Twin Cities band, Durry. So they’re also billing Saturday’s year-end bash as their record-release party.
“It sort of feels like the culmination of our life’s work,” Kathy Callahan said of the record and overall effort around it.
“We’ve been doing this band for almost 10 years now, and we were all coming up on the end of our 20s. It felt like now was the time to really show what we’re made of.”
All those adventures as a live band came with a plethora of fun anecdotes, war stories and hard lessons that Gully Boys’ members were eager to share. Other bands might benefit from their experiences. Or at the very least, fans might learn more about Gully Boys and their long-awaited album.
Here are some of the takeaways from Gully Boys’ 2025 road adventures.