The muse for a classic Replacements song has died

Blakey talked endearingly about the song over the years: “I think Paul decided he had a crush on me,” she told Mehr. She continued performing in several bands, including the 2000s-era band Tres Chicas with Caitlin Cary (formerly of Whiskeytown). In 2024, she re-enrolled in the peace and conflict studies program from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the school she dropped out of in the early 1980s to tour with Let’s Active.