The muse for a classic Replacements song has died

The name Lynn Blakey won’t immediately ring a bell for most Replacements fans, but the lyrics she inspired will forever be ringing between their ears:
And if I don’t see you
In a long, long while
I’ll try to find you
Left of the dial
Blakey, 63, died Feb. 6 near her home in Chapel Hill, N.C., after a recurrence of cancer. A figure in the North Carolina and Athens, Ga., music scenes, she was the muse behind one of Minnesota’s most revered rock songs, the 1985 college-rock anthem “Left of the Dial.”
The story goes that Replacements frontman Paul Westerberg and Blakey first met and hit it off in San Francisco in late 1983 when his band shared a bill with the group in which she performed at the time, Let’s Active (led by R.E.M. producer Mitch Easter). They exchanged phone calls and letters for a while, but tours and geography kept them apart.
Then one night while on tour Westerberg randomly heard Blakey being interviewed on a college radio station (“Weary voice that’s a-laughing / On the radio once”). The resulting song became an unrequited love song as well as an ode to the low-watt stations on the far ends of the FM radio dial, which were the only outlets to play their kinds of bands in those days.