Fun facts about Minnesota Wild’s Quinn Hughes, now an Olympic star

Quinn Hughes and fellow Wild players Matt Boldy and Brock Faber made history on Sunday with the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in men’s hockey since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team.
Hughes scored the overtime game-winner in Team USA’s quarterfinal game against Sweden on Wednesday at the Olympic Games, and the Wild defenseman has been all over our social media feeds.
His goal put an even bigger spotlight on the already pretty famous 26-year-old NHL star, traded to the Minnesota Wild this season in a blockbuster deal.
If you know him, you definitely know him, but if you don’t (or just want to revel in some Minnesota sports greatness), here’s our primer on Quinn Hughes.
He comes from a family that’s obsessed with hockey
Hughes’ mom, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, played collegiate hockey at the University of New Hampshire and competed on Team USA in the 1992 Women’s World Championships. Hughes’ dad also played hockey and has worked in the NHL for various teams.
They have three sons: Quinn, Jack and Luke, who all currently play in the NHL. Can we call that a hat trick? Quinn and Jack are also both part of the 2026 U.S. hockey team competing at the Olympics in Milan.
Jack scored the winning goal in overtime against Canada on Sunday to secure Team USA’s first gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980.
He has a great nickname
During his time playing for the Vancouver Canucks, a teammate nicknamed him “Huggy Bear,” after he wore a T-shirt with a bear on it to practice.