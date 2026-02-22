Advertisement
Fun facts about Minnesota Wild’s Quinn Hughes, now an Olympic star

We rounded up some of our favorite things (and memes) about the hockey superstar’s life on and off the ice.

By Abby Sliva and

Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 22, 2026 at 4:24PM
Quinn Hughes celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Sweden during the overtime period of a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game Feb. 18 at the Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. (Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press)
Quinn Hughes and fellow Wild players Matt Boldy and Brock Faber made history on Sunday with the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in men’s hockey since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team.

Hughes scored the overtime game-winner in Team USA’s quarterfinal game against Sweden on Wednesday at the Olympic Games, and the Wild defenseman has been all over our social media feeds.

View post on Instagram
 

His goal put an even bigger spotlight on the already pretty famous 26-year-old NHL star, traded to the Minnesota Wild this season in a blockbuster deal.

If you know him, you definitely know him, but if you don’t (or just want to revel in some Minnesota sports greatness), here’s our primer on Quinn Hughes.

He comes from a family that’s obsessed with hockey

Hughes’ mom, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, played collegiate hockey at the University of New Hampshire and competed on Team USA in the 1992 Women’s World Championships. Hughes’ dad also played hockey and has worked in the NHL for various teams.

View post on X

They have three sons: Quinn, Jack and Luke, who all currently play in the NHL. Can we call that a hat trick? Quinn and Jack are also both part of the 2026 U.S. hockey team competing at the Olympics in Milan.

Jack scored the winning goal in overtime against Canada on Sunday to secure Team USA’s first gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980.

He has a great nickname

During his time playing for the Vancouver Canucks, a teammate nicknamed him “Huggy Bear,” after he wore a T-shirt with a bear on it to practice.

According to an interview after a Canadian hockey broadcast, Hughes said he’s gotten used to it now, but it’s “pretty funny.” And he ditched the T-shirt shortly after. Let us buy you a new teddy bear T-shirt, Quinn!

The internet thinks he’s haunted

Hughes has been memed over and over again, beginning in his days playing for the Canucks, because in games and in media appearances, his expression can be a little, well, haunted at times.

Fans on TikTok, Instagram and other corners of the Hockey-verse have joked that he sees ghosts, and Hughes even commented on it this week to the Boston Globe saying, “Sometimes you hear some funny stuff out there [on the ice], but yeah ... as the people say, I’m usually seeing ghosts, so I’m usually focused on myself.”

He loves his brothers

Quinn’s Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos of him with brothers Luke and Jack: boating with their father, Jim, golfing, attending tennis’ U.S. Open, haltingly endorsing Bath & Body Works products as Father’s Day gifts (deodorant, really?) and attending what appears to be a Morgan Wallen concert.

View post on Instagram
 

He’s a reader

“I’ll read anything,” Hughes told Vancouver’s Daily Hive, back when he played for the Canucks. Hughes said all of the travel a pro hockey player has to do gives him plenty of time to read and that he’s particularly a fan of historical fiction.

View post on X
Abby Sliva

Chris Hewitt

Critic / Editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

