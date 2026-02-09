Live: Lindsey Vonn says she has ‘no regrets’ about racing Olympic downhill

Minnesota’s Olympians at the Milan Cortina Games have experienced the low of Lindsey Vonn’s crash in the women’s downhill race and the high of Duluth curling team of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse reaching the gold medal game in the last two days. On Tuesday, we’ll see the first showdown between the U.S. and Canada in women’s hockey of these Olympics. The Milan Cortina Games are televised on NBC, USA and CNBC, and every event is streamed live on Peacock.