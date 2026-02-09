Olympics

Live: Lindsey Vonn says she has ‘no regrets’ about racing Olympic downhill

February 9, 2026
Lindsey Vonn crashes after hitting a gate in the women's downhill race at the Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Sunday, Feb. 8. (Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press)

The superstar skier made her first comments since crashing and breaking her left leg in the women’s downhill at the Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota’s Olympians at the Milan Cortina Games have experienced the low of Lindsey Vonn’s crash in the women’s downhill race and the high of Duluth curling team of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse reaching the gold medal game in the last two days. On Tuesday, we’ll see the first showdown between the U.S. and Canada in women’s hockey of these Olympics. The Milan Cortina Games are televised on NBC, USA and CNBC, and every event is streamed live on Peacock.

Follow live updates below on the Olympians with Minnesota ties:

