Minnesota State Mankato makes big cuts to academic offerings to save money, meet student and employer demands

Laura Harrison, a professor of gender and women’s studies, said changes at Mankato have come in phases for her over the past few years: First, the joint College of Humanities and Social Sciences was created from separate colleges. Then, the history and gender and women’s studies departments were combined. Last week, three degrees — the bachelor of arts, master of arts and master of science — and a graduate certificate were slashed, leaving just the bachelor of science degree and an accompanying minor as options.