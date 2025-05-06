Minnesota State Mankato makes big cuts to academic offerings to save money, meet student and employer demands

Officials from Minnesota State University Mankato have announced significant trims to the school’s academic programs — about 30% of them will be cut — and some faculty and students are upset with the change.
Mankato previously offered a total of 306 degrees and certificates, but beginning next fall, that portfolio will include just 216, a number school officials said is comparable to what other universities in the Minnesota State system provide.
Winona State University, for instance, has 150 programs, and Moorhead State University has 113, officials said.
“There wasn’t much for me to choose from [when signing up for classes next semester],” said junior Elena Wood, who is majoring in international relations, which is being rolled into the political science department and losing its bachelor of science degree. “I did choose this school specifically for its anthropology and international relations programs.”
The bachelor of arts degree will still be available, a common occurrence with many of the undergraduate cuts where two degrees were offered.
“It became clear that 80% of our students were enrolled in 20% of our programs,” President Edward Inch said in an interview. “And so it became partly a budget issue but also an issue to make sure that we had capacity in the areas where we had demand.”
Disciplines on the chopping block include French, German, art history, music and international business among baccalaureate degrees. The school is also eliminating master’s degrees in French, Spanish, theater arts, engineering, gender and women’s studies and mathematics education.
Among certificates at the undergraduate and graduate level, renewable energy, critical thinking, gender and women’s studies and culturally responsive teaching are being axed.