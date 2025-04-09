Arts and culture organizations add billions to Minnesota’s economy. Federal funding they rely on is at risk.

The four-paragraph letter got straight to the point: The Norwegian American Historical Association at St. Olaf College was losing a nearly $300,000 federal grant, effective immediately.
“Your grant’s immediate termination is necessary to safeguard the interests of the federal government, including its fiscal priorities,” the letter from National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Acting Chairman Michael McDonald read.
The historical association was just months into a three-year project to preserve and digitize records documenting Norwegian-Americans’ relief efforts for occupied Norway during World War II. Now the group’s half-dozen staffers will have to find another way to pay for it.
“It was awful,” said executive director Amy Boxrud. “We’ve been cautiously optimistic that a signed grant with the government would be honored, so we were really devastated that the grants that are already underway were being rescinded.”
The historical association is among thousands of museums, libraries, historic sites, colleges and universities and other organizations together losing millions of dollars in federal funding as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency take aim at the decades-old agencies that support them.
At the NEH and lesser-known Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), employees have been placed on leave and grants either cancelled or left in limbo without anyone remaining to cut the checks.
Between fiscal years 2019 and 2023, the NEH awarded nearly $15 million to Minnesota organizations. Last year, the state received more than $4.7 million in IMLS grants.
More grants are outstanding. The Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis recently applied for about $25,000 to help pay for a new gallery lighting control system, executive director Mark Meister said. A decision would typically come this summer, he said, but he’s not holding his breath.