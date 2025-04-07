Minnesota cities scramble as Trump cuts threaten infrastructure projects

The city of Spring Grove at the southeastern edge of Minnesota has been trying to rebuild since a devastating downtown fire three years ago.
The city had been counting on $1.2 million in federal funding to build a new fire station at the east end of town and move its current station out of a congested area.
Jana Elton, the Spring Grove clerk and administrator, said the city was a finalist for the money and all but certain it would get the aid through a community project funding (CPF) request she submitted through U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad’s office.
“We are relying on it because we’re a smaller community, and we don’t have the tax base to build this kind of a building,” Elton said.
CPFs are usually included in congressional spending bills, which typically pass with bipartisan support. But to cut money, they were not included in the Republican-backed continuing resolution passed in March. Minnesota’s six Democrats joined the vast majority of their party in voting against it, saying Republicans did not work with them on the measure.
However, removing the funding will impact dozens of projects in communities across Minnesota — represented by Republicans and Democrats alike — that won’t get millions in the federal money.
Elton learned Spring Grove wasn’t getting the aid in an email from Finstad’s office after the continuing resolution was passed with the support of the congressman and his three fellow Minnesotan Republicans.
“Republicans wanted to show cuts in spending, the community projects came out as part of their way of saying, ‘Look, we trimmed the budget,‘” said Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum, Minnesota’s only member on the House Appropriations Committee, which evaluates CPF requests. “It’s very unfortunate it was done that way.”