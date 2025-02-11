Lawmakers brace for possible Trump funding cuts in Minnesota, which already gives more than it gets

While Trump’s initial sweeping spending freeze was blocked by a federal judge, his administration is still exploring pausing more funding streams as it looks to shrink the government workforce and tamp down on programs and policies he opposes. The president’s Department of Government Efficiency, led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has already stopped dozens of government contracts, paused leases on buildings and targeted funding for U.S. aid around the world in an effort to save taxpayers billions of dollars.