Minnesota state officials were scrambling Tuesday to assess a potentially wide-ranging pause on federal grants and loans issued by the Trump administration.
What the Trump administration's surprise federal funding freeze means for Minnesota
Some federal loans and grants to state programs are expected to pause starting at 4 p.m.
The funding freeze could affect the billions of dollars Minnesota gets each year from the federal government while agencies do an overview of whether taxpayer resources are being used to “advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies,” according a memo from the director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Here’s what we know so far about the administration’s memo and how it could affect state services:
What kind of funding is being paused?
The memo cites the more than $3 trillion spent in 2024 on federal financial assistance, such as grants and loans.
When does the pause take effect?
The memo said the freeze starts at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, or 4 p.m. CST.
How long will it last?
The pause is temporary pending a review from federal agencies, according to the memo, “to identify and review all Federal financial assistance programs and supporting activities consistent with the President’s policies and requirements.”
Agencies must submit detailed information to the administration on programs, projects or activities subject to this pause by Feb. 10.
How much does Minnesota get in federal grants and loans?
According to Minnesota Management and Budget, the state is receiving about $39 billion in federal grants in 2024-25.
Is anything exempt from the freeze?
Medicare and Social Security benefits will be unaffected by the pause, according to the memo. It also says the freeze excludes any federal assistance “received directly by individuals.”
What’s the reaction from Minnesota’s delegation in D.C.?
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Trump’s federal aid freeze is likely to have an impact on everything from small businesses to local law enforcement and child care.
“People should think about the mom who doesn’t know if she can get her kid to child care today, or they should think about the teenager in a cancer study hoping by on hope that that’s going to save his life,” Klobuchar said during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol alongside Senate Democrats who were speaking out against Trump’s directive.
“They should think about the people from Minnesota when last week, on the day of that inauguration, it was minus 6 degrees, who depend on heating assistance. Those are the people that are standing up here with us today.”
Klobuchar also stressed that it’s up to Republicans in Congress to push back on Trump’s new directive. “They must join us in stopping this unconstitutional power grab by the Trump administration,” she said of Republicans.
So far, Republicans appear to embrace Trump’s new directive, including Minnesota’s own Rep. Tom Emmer, the No. 3 Republican in Congress, who told Politico the president is “doing exactly what he was elected to do.”
“You’re going to see things like this, and your first reaction is going to be, ‘Well, this isn’t the way it’s been done,’” Emmer told Politico of the new policy. “You need to understand, he was elected to shake up the status quo.”
DFL Rep. Betty McCollum called the move “brazenly illegal and unconstitutional.” Sen. Tina Smith said it appeared that Trump had halted a bipartisan program that helps keep people’s heat on during the winter, which “isn’t the *woke agenda.* It’s life or death for many Minnesotans.”
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Legal battle looms as Trump orders a funding freeze during a review of federal loans and grants
The White House is pausing federal grants and loans starting Tuesday as President Donald Trump's administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending, causing confusion and panic among organizations that rely on Washington for their financial lifeline.