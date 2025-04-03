Emmer cheers on tariffs, Trump’s second term during first telephone town hall

Rep. Tom Emmer, the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House, held his first town hall of the year Wednesday night.
The town hall came as activists across the state and in his district have been urging Emmer and Minnesota’s three other Republicans in Congress to hold an in-person town hall to discuss President Donald Trump’s agenda and tech billionaire Elon Musk’s influence in the administration.
All four Republicans have now held town halls this year, however, all of them have been conducted virtually. It’s unclear if Emmer or the others will hold any in-person town halls in the near future.
Emmer’s town hall began just hours after Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries. Emmer applauded the tariffs and other aspects of Trump’s agenda.
Here are the biggest takeaways from the event.
On the topic of tariffs
Emmer said he thinks any disruptions Trump’s tariffs have caused the markets will eventually be straighten itself out.
“Yeah, it’s thrown the markets into a bit of a tizzy over the last few weeks,” he said of the tariffs. “But you know what? I think it’s going to straighten out rather quick. I think these people are going to be outed for how they’ve mistreated Americans and American businesses. And I think that’s going to be corrected.”
So far, the tariffs have sent shock waves to the markets, with the S&P 500 down 3.7% during afternoon trading.