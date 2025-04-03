GOP join Democrats in passing Klobuchar’s resolution to undo Trump’s tariff on Canadian imports

WASHINGTON - A resolution that seeks to undo President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on most imports from Canada spearheaded by Sen. Amy Klobuchar and three other Democrats in the U.S. Senate, narrowly passed out the upper chamber Wednesday evening.
The vote came just hours after Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on dozens of U.S. trading partners earlier on Wednesday.
Four Republicans — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and former Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky — joined Democrats in voting for the resolution. That was enought to pass the measure despite Trump taking to Truth Social earlier in the week urging them to oppose it.
“The fact that we’ve gotten this far and now have Republicans positive about it and the [U.S. Chamber of Commerce] endorsing it, shows how much pushback is starting to gain momentum on the tariffs,” Klobuchar said in an interview ahead of Wednesday’s vote.
Klobuchar said that any tariffs on Canada would especially hurt neighboring Minnesota.
“This resolution is about drawing a line in the sand and saying you cannot abuse your emergency powers to start an unjustified trade war,” Klobuchar said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote. “You cannot abuse your emergency powers for one of the finest relationships in the world, the relationship between America and Canada, and you cannot drive up prices, eliminate jobs and put in place a national sales tax.”
It’s unclear what’s next for the resolution and if it will make it to the Republican-controlled U.S. House floor for a vote.
Speaker Mike Johnson and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer could not immediately be reached for comment on the resolution and its prospects in the lower chamber.