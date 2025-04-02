Trump’s new tariffs place even more stress on Minnesota farm economy

Crop prices tend to spike when there’s a shock to the global economy.
President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs announced Wednesday will certainly act like a defibrillator across farm country, but experts say it will only deepen the ongoing downturn in U.S. agriculture.
“We invite retaliation by imposing tariffs and do damage to our own farmers,” said University of Minnesota professor and trade policy expert C. Ford Runge. “It’s an absurd course: Ready, fire, aim.”
The tariffs, shared after the markets closed Wednesday, are in addition to previously announced import taxes on China, Canada, Mexico, automobiles, steel and aluminum.
As what happened with those tariffs, countries will almost certainly fire back with counter-tariffs targeting America’s ag exports, including major Minnesota commodities like soybeans and pork. That will hurt demand and likely push down commodity prices further than they have already dropped in recent years.
Last year, Minnesota farm income dropped to the lowest level this century. Crop farmers broke even, on average, according to a Minnesota State and University of Minnesota report released Wednesday.
The outlook remains “bleak” for the year ahead, the report said, with farmers facing negative profit margins and trouble finding financing.
The costs of fertilizer and farm equipment are poised to go up given the new and ongoing tariffs. Higher costs, coupled with lower crop prices, could severely pinch U.S. producers.