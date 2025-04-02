Agriculture

Trump’s new tariffs place even more stress on Minnesota farm economy

The tariffs, and likely counter-tariffs targeting agriculture exports, come as Inver Grove Heights-based CHS posts a rare loss, signaling a continued downturn.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 11:26PM
Lohmann Farms in Zumborta, Minn., in May 2024. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Crop prices tend to spike when there’s a shock to the global economy.

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs announced Wednesday will certainly act like a defibrillator across farm country, but experts say it will only deepen the ongoing downturn in U.S. agriculture.

“We invite retaliation by imposing tariffs and do damage to our own farmers,” said University of Minnesota professor and trade policy expert C. Ford Runge. “It’s an absurd course: Ready, fire, aim.”

The tariffs, shared after the markets closed Wednesday, are in addition to previously announced import taxes on China, Canada, Mexico, automobiles, steel and aluminum.

As what happened with those tariffs, countries will almost certainly fire back with counter-tariffs targeting America’s ag exports, including major Minnesota commodities like soybeans and pork. That will hurt demand and likely push down commodity prices further than they have already dropped in recent years.

Last year, Minnesota farm income dropped to the lowest level this century. Crop farmers broke even, on average, according to a Minnesota State and University of Minnesota report released Wednesday.

The outlook remains “bleak” for the year ahead, the report said, with farmers facing negative profit margins and trouble finding financing.

The costs of fertilizer and farm equipment are poised to go up given the new and ongoing tariffs. Higher costs, coupled with lower crop prices, could severely pinch U.S. producers.

“This tit-for-tat tariff exchange only weakens and obscures the signals that the market is providing: Minnesota should be at the forefront of international trade and agriculture,” Runge said.

Already, the country’s ag economy is mired in a downturn amid a global surplus of cash crops. On Wednesday, CHS reported a rare quarterly loss of $75.8 million on $7.8 billion in revenue.

The Inver Grove Heights-based cooperative’s CEO, Jay Debertin, in a statement pointed to “softer commodity markets, policy uncertainty and volatility.”

Related Coverage

MN Fortune 500

Land O’Lakes’ dairy profits surge, but ag downturn complicates gains

Agriculture

Minnesota-based CHS steering through uncertain times for global agriculture

Agriculture

If a trade war comes, U.S. agriculture might be ‘on the losing side’

Runge said tariffs create uncertainty where confidence is a must.

“Traders like Cargill often talk about the significance of being a reliable supplier,” he said. “If you’re repping grain trade in international negotiations and don’t feel the government has your back and is unreliable and unpredictable, it sullies the prospects for successful business negotiations.”

Last month, the Farm Bureau urged a “quick resolution to tariffs.”

“Farmers support the goals of ensuring security and fair trade with other nations, but additional tariffs, along with expected retaliatory tariffs, will take a toll on rural America,” said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, in a news release.

The Trump administration will likely offset tariff-related farm losses with direct payments as it did during the last tariff-prompted trade war starting in 2018.

“You can buy off opposition from farms by handing them money, but the broad perspective is that our farmers already have a very competitive position,” Runge said. “Why are we hobbling that competitive position by inviting retaliation?”

Agriculture exports dropped by $27 billion in the 2018 and 2019 trade war, and soybeans represented 71% of that lost value, according to the libertarian Cato Institute.

“Farmers getting squeezed on both ends of a renewed and potentially uglier trade war likely means taxpayers will get squeezed to help cover the consequences,” wrote policy analyst Tad DeHaven.

Minnesota crop farmers are backing off planting soybeans in favor of more corn this year, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report.

Ohio farmer Chris Gibbs, who is head of the left-leaning Rural USA lobbying group, said in a statement farmers “can expect the same kind of retaliation we saw during the last trade war — foreign tariffs aimed squarely at our farmers and ranchers.”

“We’ve seen this movie before, and we know how it ends,” Gibbs said. “American farmers lose markets they spent decades building. Global buyers turn to South America or elsewhere, and those lost markets don’t come back overnight — if they come back at all. The damage is real, and it’s lasting."

The four Republicans who represent rural Minnesota districts in the U.S. House of Representatives were not immediately available for comment after the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Tom Emmer posted on social media that “for too long, foreign countries have taken advantage of us at the expense of American workers.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar called the president’s tariffs “reckless, they’re harmful, and they could have potentially irreversible effects, even if he announces that they are paused for a while.”

The Democrat said a bill to undo tariffs on Canada had garnered some Republican support and the backing of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Klobuchar said small businesses and farmers are especially at risk in a trade war.

“The ones that could go under more immediately are the smaller businesses and the small farmers. They just don’t have the margin,” she said. “Those are the ones I’ve been hearing from.”

Staff writer Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report from Washington D.C.

about the writer

about the writer

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

See Moreicon

More from Agriculture

See More

Agriculture

Trump’s new tariffs place even more stress on Minnesota farm economy

card image

The tariffs, and likely counter-tariffs targeting agriculture exports, come as Inver Grove Heights-based CHS posts a rare loss, signaling a continued downturn.

Greater Minnesota

This Minnesota flower grower calls herself a farmer — but state law says otherwise

card image

Agriculture

On the cusp of spring migration, Walz urges $4M bird flu defense

card image