If President Donald Trump’s tariff plan against Canada goes into effect as planned, Minnesotans eventually will likely feel its effects at the gas pump.
How Trump tariffs could affect Minnesota consumers and companies
The tariffs against Canada are still set to go into effect at midnight Tuesday, while those against Mexico have now been postponed a month.
Most of the oil refined into gasoline in Minnesota comes from Canada, the state’s largest trading partner. General Mills sources many of its oats for the nation’s top-selling cereal, Cheerios, from the country. And companies involved in the auto industry have a strong relationship with Canadian firms, as does the Iron Range ore industry.
The tariff plan is fast-moving; tariffs on Mexico were delayed a month Monday morning, putting off a sharp rise in the price of many fresh fruits and vegetables American consumers depend on in winter.
So far, the plan for 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, with oil and energy being 10%, is still set to go into effect at midnight Tuesday. Canada has pledged retaliatory tariffs designed to reduce consumption of U.S. exports.
Trump warned of “pain” for Americans as the import penalties take effect and countries counter with their own tariffs on American exports.
Here’s a look at what the brewing trade war could mean in Minnesota.
What are the most immediate impacts of the tariffs?
The stock market slumped Monday morning after investors realized Trump was not bluffing on tariffs and prices on goods could soon rise, dampening the consumer spending the economy relies on.
Beyond stocks, the most immediate impacts will be on food, fashion and electronics, said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData.
“Retailers will take a multipronged approach. They will try to reduce costs in their supply chain and wider operations, they will absorb some of the cost, and they will pass some across to consumers,” Saunders said. “Low-margin sectors, which include food and electronics, will feel the pinch more than most as margins are not robust enough to absorb all of the increase.”
After historic grocery inflation finally cooled off to average levels — and following Trump’s campaign promises to lower food prices — higher grocery bills could be on the horizon.
The Consumer Brands Association, which counts Minnesota companies like General Mills, Hormel Foods, Land O’Lakes and Target among its members, said in a statement tariffs “could lead to higher consumer prices and retaliation against U.S. exporters.”
As far as ingredients such as the oats General Mills gets from Canada, “despite sourcing the vast majority of ingredients and inputs from U.S. farms and domestic suppliers, [consumer packaged goods] companies depend on global supply chains for certain imports due to unique growing conditions and other limiting factors around the world,” the Consumer Brands Association said.
The association is urging the countries to negotiate. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are scheduled to speak Monday afternoon.
Saunders said consumers can take action now to get ahead of possible price increases.
“The advice would be to make big-ticket purchases now if you can and to perhaps stock up on some non-consumable essentials,” he said. “We might be entering an unstable period for prices.”
The Canadian energy tariffs also will have an effect.
“I expect a slow but modest impact on fuel prices, particularly in the Great Lakes, Midwest, Rockies and Northeast U.S. — all markets that rely heavily on Canadian crude oil or refined product imports from Canada,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a gasoline pricing website.
Why Canada?
A 25% tariff on goods imported from Canada — and a lower 10% tariff on energy products like oil and natural gas — is meant to “address the flow of illicit drugs across our northern border,” according to the president’s executive order initiating tariffs on Saturday.
“Canada has played a central role in these challenges, including by failing to devote sufficient attention and resources or meaningfully coordinate with United States law enforcement partners to effectively stem the tide of illicit drugs,” the order said. “Immediate action is required to finally end this public health crisis and national emergency, which will not happen unless the compliance and cooperation of Canada is assured.”
What is Minnesota’s trade relationship with Canada, Mexico and China?
Canada and Mexico are Minnesota’s top trading partners, with China third. Combined, the state imports far more than it exports to those countries.
In 2023, Minnesota imported $14.1 billion worth of goods from Canada and exported $7 billion, according to census data. Oil is the largest share of Canadian imports.
The state imported $3.3 billion from Mexico, roughly the same level as Minnesota exported to the country in 2023.
Annual imports from China through November 2024 reached $6 billion. The state exported $2.4 billion to China in 2023.
What will happen to supply chains?
Eden Prairie-based C.H. Robinson is the world’s largest third-party logistics provider and helps connect shippers with carriers. Company laders say tariff impacts won’t be seen immediately, but they still have suggestions for what shippers can do immediately to prepare.
“Freight still needs to move, production lines still need to run, and consumers still expect full shelves,” said Mike Short, president of global forwarding at C.H. Robinson. “Companies can’t simply flip a switch and move operations. For example, for the automotive industry, which represents a large amount of cross-border freight across all three countries in North America, altering production lines takes months to years of planning. However, it’s possible many shippers will be cautious about new orders the first few days after tariffs are implemented to gauge if the tariffs are temporary or longer term.”
Importers will also need to look at compliance as the tariffs go into effect.
“Shippers need to first and foremost consider actions to stay compliant, such as potentially increasing their customs bond,” Short said. “And with the new tariffs on some of the United States’ top trading partners with the U.S., shippers are keen to find cost savings in other parts of their supply chain.”
What is the impact on Minnesota’s medtech sector?
The country’s most powerful medtech trade and lobbying group, AdvaMed, is calling for the tariffs to exclude medical devices. Tariffs could lead to less research and development, layoffs and higher prices for patients, said Scott Whitaker, the group’s president and CEO.
“We have shared with the administration our concerns about the potential impact tariffs could have on the medical technology supply chain that American patients depend on for their care,” Whitaker said in a press release.
Trump’s first administration carved out tariff exemptions for most devices, he said.
Many medical device companies either have some manufacturing operations overseeing or use foreign parts in their devices. Medtronic and Boston Scientific, which have massive operations in the Twin Cities, both do business in China.
A spokesperson for Medtronic said the massive medical device company is “monitoring developments as the situation evolves, while reviewing the details as they become available to assess the potential impact to the company and develop mitigation strategies if necessary.”
John Hastings, CEO of pulse oximeter manufacturer Nonin Medical based in Plymouth said in a recent interview that tariffs would affect almost all medical device companies.
“When you start getting into the individual components” of devices, Hastings said, “you can’t avoid depending on China.”
Tariffs risk disrupting the industry’s supply chain, Whitaker said in the statement, and shortages “of critical medical technologies are a real concern in our initial modeling.”
He said tariffs can hold back innovation, adding that research and development spending would likely be the first casualty of them.
“And increased tariffs may even have the unintended consequence of boosting the competitiveness of medtech industries of other nations,” Whitaker said.
President and CEO Roberta Antoine Dressen of Medical Alley, a medtech trade association based in Minnesota, said her organization is “working with our partners to assess the scope and impact of these executive orders on the health care industry and the patients they serve.”
“Our priority is ensuring all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare, state-of-the-art medical innovations, and the treatments they need to live healthier lives,” Dressen said.
Hastings said his company, which has long assembled pulse oximeters in Minnesota, may be less exposed to the effects of tariffs than others. The company receives printed circuit boards from a Minnesota company.
Companies selling over-the-counter medical devices in retail settings may be more exposed, he said, as many devices arrive in the U.S. fully assembled from China.
“We’ll still feel it a lot,” Hastings said.
This story will be updated. It includes reporting from the Associated Press and staff writers Carson Hartzog, Patrick Kennedy, Dee DePass and Mike Hughlett.
