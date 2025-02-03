How Trump tariffs could affect Minnesota consumers and companies

“Freight still needs to move, production lines still need to run, and consumers still expect full shelves,” said Mike Short, president of global forwarding at C.H. Robinson. “Companies can’t simply flip a switch and move operations. For example, for the automotive industry, which represents a large amount of cross-border freight across all three countries in North America, altering production lines takes months to years of planning. However, it’s possible many shippers will be cautious about new orders the first few days after tariffs are implemented to gauge if the tariffs are temporary or longer term.”