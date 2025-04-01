Americans have learned to live with less as consumer food budgets run out of slack

Mike O’Brien used to ignore coupons.
That changed a few years ago when the Lakeville 61-year-old retired, he said, “just in time for inflation to rear its ugly head.” Now he and his wife stick to budget-friendly grocery chains, buy in bulk and skip pricier items like apples and eggs. A backyard garden supplies vegetables in warmer months.
“It’s kind of become who we are‚” O’Brien said.
Americans have learned to live with less in recent years as inflated post-COVID prices become the new normal. Though President Donald Trump pledged on the campaign trail to lower the cost of consumer goods like groceries starting on “day one,” shoppers have yet to find relief. Prices are only expected to rise at a time when many consumers have little fat left to cut.
While inflation has fallen from a 40-year high in 2022, it’s taken longer than expected for the Federal Reserve to reach its target of keeping it at 2%. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.5% year-over-year in February, according to data the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released Friday. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, rose 2.8%.
Those numbers don’t reflect the escalating international trade war. Tariffs the U.S. is imposing on key trading partners are expected to slow spending, push up prices and drive core inflation above 3% this year, Michael Pearce, deputy chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said in a statement Friday.
Gathering clouds
Cracks are already starting to form as prices continue to tick upward and consumer confidence wanes.
The February Producer Price Index, an early indicator for consumer inflation, showed a nearly 6% rise in food prices, the highest since 2023.