The economy is dragging, but the stock market is thriving. Why?

From jobs to housing to grocery prices, the U.S. economy has been weakening for months.
But the stock market is telling a different story, thanks to a handful of companies called the Magnificent 7: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia and Tesla.
These tech giants — which deal in everything from e-commerce to software to chip manufacturing — comprise a disproportionate share of the market and have pushed it to record highs in the AI boom.
Without spending by the Mag 7 and other tech companies, the U.S. economy “would have barely grown” in the first half of the year, Oxford Economics lead economist Adam Slater wrote in an Oct. 3 research briefing.
In other words, tech is helping keep the economy afloat. But if these companies’ fortunes change, the downstream impact could be severe.
Though economists aren’t forecasting an AI crash, they have acknowledged similarities between the AI boom and previous bubbles, from the dot-com bust of the early 2000s to the ultimately catastrophic bull market of the 1920s.
The fear is, if trillions of dollars in projected spending on AI infrastructure fail to generate revenue, there is potential for a downturn with global ramifications.
Mag 7 outperform – and drive – rest of market
The Mag 7 for years have exceeded the rest of the S&P 500, the index that tracks the stock performance of the leading 500 public companies. The gap started widening after OpenAI released ChatGPT in 2022, launching the AI boom.