Market volatility leaves some Minnesotans uneasy about 401(k) retirement investments

Bill Tiedemann is keeping a close eye on his retirement accounts these days.
The 66-year-old knows better than to make knee-jerk changes to the long-term plan. But a nosediving stock market still spurred some anxiety in him last month, as President Donald Trump’s evolving but turbulent tariff policy caused wider strife among investors.
At its worst, near Liberation Day on April 2, Tiedemann estimates his investments lost about 20% in value. In the weeks since, while U.S. stocks have seen major recovery amid a cooling trade war, he says they are now up about 5%.
“I think we all are anxious,” Tiedemann said. “But if you are smart with your investments, you don‘t move them.”
Many investors are breathing a sigh of relief as the S&P 500 returned to profitable territory this week, wiping out losses that had piled up since its February highpoint. Still in the red this year are the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, though both are closer to regaining the same ground held in January.
Months before sweeping tariff policies roiled the stock market, Thrivent Chief Financial and Investment Officer David Royal expected greater volatility this year. The executive at the Minneapolis-based financial services provider based his theory on last year’s relatively low volatility, paired with increased pressure on the Fed to keep inflation in check and the job economy strong.
Although tariffs have been a driver, Royal said simultaneous risks of inflation and reduced economic growth expectations “caused even more volatility than I or probably anyone envisioned.” He said it typically takes longer for economic weaknesses to show up in data than inflation, potentially making it “very easy for (the Fed) to get behind the curve.”
Royal has predicted conservative growth in the stock market for the full year.