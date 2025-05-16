Minnesota pensions embraced investing in private equity, a big risk that’s paid off

Minnesota’s pension funds have stayed above water this year, notching returns even as economic uncertainty sent markets tumbling.
To keep the retirement plans of hundreds of thousands of government workers intact through ups and downs required a willingness to take on some risks.
In the wake of the Great Recession, pension funds across the country expanded private equity investments to guard against future downturns. Minnesota has been a leader of this movement to diversify holdings beyond stocks and bonds.
The state’s private equity holdings outpace most others.
“The higher the risk, the higher the long-term return, so there’s no miracle,” said Michael Markov , CEO of Markov Processes International, a company that uses publicly available pension returns data to assess risk.
The Minnesota State Board of Investment is responsible for investing three pension funds: Minnesota State Retirement System; Public Employees Retirement Association; and Teachers Retirement Association.
Minnesota’s teachers, firefighters, snowplow drivers and other government workers pay into the system and then receive a monthly benefit when they retire. The $96 billion combined funds are invested on behalf of about 800,000 retirees, survivors and current employees.
Private eye
The board of investment raised the target percentage of its portfolio in private markets — which include private equity, private credit, real estate and real assets such as natural resources and infrastructure — from 15% to 20% in 2008. Another bump occurred in 2017 to 25%, of which about three-quarters is private equity.