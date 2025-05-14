Recessions are a normal part of how the economy ebbs and flows. This time is different

At the start of the year, the U.S. economy had largely shaken off the remaining symptoms of COVID-19.
The 2020 pandemic recession was short-lived. The downturn economists predicted in 2023 and 2024 never materialized. The Federal Reserve had curbed inflation after a half-century high, accomplishing the elusive task of slowing the economy without crashing it.
“It looked like the Federal Reserve was about to declare mission accomplished, and that they were going to successfully land the plane on inflation without any serious fallout in terms of unemployment and layoffs,” said Scott Anderson, chief U.S. economist at BMO Capital Markets. “That’s no longer the base case.”
The U.S. isn’t in a recession, contrary to what many Americans believe. But the risks of a downturn have grown as President Donald Trump’s trade war raises prices, derails supply chains and whipsaws the markets.
“I’ve never seen uncertainty like this,” said John Beuerlein, chief economist at the Pohlad Cos. “And the reason is, the uncertainty is being created by one person.”
Unlike in previous moments of economic precarity — such as when the dot-com and housing bubbles burst — it’s unclear where federal policy is headed. What will happen after the 90-day pause on global tariffs? Will the U.S. reach a lasting trade deal with China? Where will the multi-trillion dollar government spending bill land? Will Trump fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell?
The unknown is the problem. Consumers and businesses are proceeding with caution, pulling back on spending and postponing big investments. The Fed is holding interest rates steady while it waits for the economic implications of federal trade, immigration, regulation and fiscal policies to become clear.
All of that is slowing the economy down.