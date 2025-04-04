Trump’s tariffs will likely raise inflation, Federal Reserve chair says

ARLINGTON, Va.— Per the chair of the Federal Reserve: “The economy is still in a good place.”
For now. But as President Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to plague more businesses and consumers, the escalating trade war between the U.S. and the rest of the world will likely raise inflation.
And that’s the opposite of what Fed leader Jerome Powell has been chipping away at since the pandemic knocked the system out of whack.
The White House announced even more tariffs Wednesday that threw the already precarious markets into freefall. In his first public comments since then, Powell said Friday at the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing conference that it’s too soon to measure the impact.
Trade isn’t the only stressor. Trump has also given edicts on immigration, fiscal policy and regulation. And the central bank, like many other businesses and consumers, isn’t quite sure yet how to respond.
“I realize that the uncertainty is high, and what we’ve learned is that the tariffs are higher than anticipated,” Powell said. “We still don’t know where that comes to rest, though.”
Consumers are expected to face higher costs as a result of this latest round of tariffs, which affect countries across the world and most goods, at a time when many are already stretched thin from years of post-COVID inflation.
An analysis Wednesday from the Yale Budget Lab showed the average household will lose $3,800, in 2024 dollars, because of all tariffs announced this year. The U.S. has already imposed import taxes on China, Canada, Mexico, automobiles, steel and aluminum.