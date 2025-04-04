Economy

Trump’s tariffs will likely raise inflation, Federal Reserve chair says

In his first public remarks since the latest trade war salvo, Jerome Powell said it’s too soon to know how the central bank might respond.

By Emma Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 4, 2025 at 5:30PM
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the SABEW Annual Conference Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing Annual Conference in Arlington, Va., Friday, April 4, 2025. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press)

ARLINGTON, Va.— Per the chair of the Federal Reserve: “The economy is still in a good place.”

For now. But as President Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to plague more businesses and consumers, the escalating trade war between the U.S. and the rest of the world will likely raise inflation.

And that’s the opposite of what Fed leader Jerome Powell has been chipping away at since the pandemic knocked the system out of whack.

The White House announced even more tariffs Wednesday that threw the already precarious markets into freefall. In his first public comments since then, Powell said Friday at the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing conference that it’s too soon to measure the impact.

Trade isn’t the only stressor. Trump has also given edicts on immigration, fiscal policy and regulation. And the central bank, like many other businesses and consumers, isn’t quite sure yet how to respond.

“I realize that the uncertainty is high, and what we’ve learned is that the tariffs are higher than anticipated,” Powell said. “We still don’t know where that comes to rest, though.”

Consumers are expected to face higher costs as a result of this latest round of tariffs, which affect countries across the world and most goods, at a time when many are already stretched thin from years of post-COVID inflation.

An analysis Wednesday from the Yale Budget Lab showed the average household will lose $3,800, in 2024 dollars, because of all tariffs announced this year. The U.S. has already imposed import taxes on China, Canada, Mexico, automobiles, steel and aluminum.

Though the White House has said its trade policy will ultimately benefit the economy, tariffs have put the Fed in a tough spot. After raising interest rates to bring inflation down from a 40-year high, the central bank started making cuts late last year. Still, the 2% inflation target — the agreed-upon level to achieve both stable prices and maximum employment — has stayed just out of reach.

Trump is pressuring Powell and the Fed to bring down interest rates, reportedly writing on social media Friday “would be a PERFECT time” for that.

“He is always ‘late,’ but he could now change his image, and quickly,” Trump wrote. “CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS!”

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.5% year-over-year in February, according to data the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released March 28. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, rose 2.8%.

“One of the things that the Fed has been faced with, and it’s really been over the course of the last year, is that the so-called ‘last-mile problem’ has turned out to be much, much more difficult than they thought it was going to be,” said University of Minnesota economics professor VV Chari.

Powell is no stranger to economic shocks, after guiding the central bank through the pandemic and its ripple effects. This moment is different, he said, in part because there are risks for both high inflation and high unemployment.

“It kind of rhymes, but it’s not exactly the same thing,” Powell said.

A resilient U.S. labor market has helped keep the economy strong despite stubborn price increases. Friday’s jobs report — which shows hiring before the most recent tariffs — came in rosier than expected, with employers adding 228,000 jobs in March and unemployment ticking up but holding around 4%.

“Looking across many indicators, the labor market appears to be broadly in balance and not a significant source of inflationary pressure,” Powell said.

The jobs report “gives the Federal Reserve the space to keep policy on extended hold as it monitors the impact of the Trump administration’s aggressive tariffs on inflation,” Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said in a statement.

The economic advisory firm is predicting tariffs will push inflation toward 4% this year.

Though it’s unclear how the Fed might react, particularly if unemployment rises too, Powell said the central bank remains committed to bringing inflation back down to 2%.

“We think we’re well-positioned to address whatever may come,” he said.

Emma Nelson

Emma Nelson is a reporter and editor at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

