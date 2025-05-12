Economy

Minnesotans relieved as China trade war takes a pause, but still worried about long-term costs

U.S. and Chinese negotiators worked out a deal to lower tariffs for 90 days.

By Christopher Vondracek

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 5:05PM
Neil Marriott, who runs My Cable Mart in Eden Prairie, will try to take advantage of the 90-day pause on sky-high tariffs on Chinese goods. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesotans breathed a sigh of relief Monday morning, waking up to news of a pause in the trade war between the U.S. and China.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators in Geneva, Switzerland, worked out a deal over the weekend that would lower 145% tariffs on most Chinese goods to 30%, and also lowerl China’s retaliatory tariffs to 10%.

In Minnesota, the news was most welcome in farm fields, where producers were planting soybeans. Soybeans, a staple for livestock diets, is the state’s largest export, and China is the largest customer.

“Am I glad to hear it? Absolutely,” said Dan Glessing, a Wright County dairy farmer and president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau. “Now if the bean market would jump a little more than 8 cents.”

By midday, stock markets in the U.S. surged. Commodity markets also rose, though modestly.

Rep. Tom Emmer, the central Minnesota Republican who serves as majority whip in the U.S. House, called the successful negotiations a “promise kept.”

“President Trump and his team have worked hard to level the playing field ... especially with trading partners that have long taken advantage of the United States,” Emmer said on X, formerly Twitter, after the news broke.

The increases in the tariffs the U.S. imposes on most countries have rattled farmers, consumers and manufacturers alike. Even proponents of the tax cuts favored by President Trump have expressed skepticism about the massive levies against China and of tariffs on close trading partners Canada and Mexico.

Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, which lobbies for many retailers including Minneapolis-based Target, called the pause “a critical first step to provide some short-term relief for retailers and other businesses that are in the midst of ordering merchandise for the winter holiday season.”

Shay urged continued discussions, calling for “long-term stability between the two largest global economies.”

John Nephew, president of Atlas Games, said the board game company is taking advantage of the pause to bring the entire print run of its Catstronauts game on the next available ship and paying the 30% tariff.

The game might end up costing more, perhaps a third more. “That’s painful but not a total deal-stopper the way 145% is,” Nephew said.

He’s also working to get other games printed and shipped during the 90-day window, but the continued uncertainty surrounding the permanent tariff situation continues to force him to think short-term.

My Cable Mart owner Neil Marriott said he also continues to worry about his long-term prospects, but the temporary tariff “will help.”

A container of cables and TV mounts arrived Monday from China in the Seattle port. It will be processed by customs and he’ll get a bill that he’ll have to pay in three days.

He was expecting a $230,000 bill. He said he now is hoping it will be about $50,000.

“It’s still a huge bill, but it’s significantly less,” he said.

Marriott still will search for new suppliers in India, Vietnam, South Korea and elsewhere, Marriott said.

 At a roundtable in Forest Lake Friday organized by Rep. Pete Stauber, Steve Whitaker, co-owner of Whitaker GMC in the city about 30 miles north of Minneapolis, said he was concerned with “a different kind of tax called a tariff.”

“It’s going to be tough for us to grow at all,” Whitaker said.

Stauber, a Republican who represents northeastern Minnesota, said he has seen good come from tariffs. For example, steel tariffs enacted during the first Trump administration and continued under President Joe Biden, were instrumental in helping the Iron Range.

“China was steel dumping through third world countries and into the United States,” Stauber said.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, prior to the agreement’s announcement by the White House, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D, that Trump’s tariffs had created chaos for consumers.

“Just ask any mom out today trying to get a stroller,” Klobuchar said. “They’re up, like, 25%.”

Includes reporting by Star Tribune staff writers Carson Harzog and Dee DePass.

about the writer

Christopher Vondracek

Agriculture Reporter

Christopher Vondracek covers agriculture for the Star Tribune.

