Minnesotans relieved as China trade war takes a pause, but still worried about long-term costs

Minnesotans breathed a sigh of relief Monday morning, waking up to news of a pause in the trade war between the U.S. and China.
U.S. and Chinese negotiators in Geneva, Switzerland, worked out a deal over the weekend that would lower 145% tariffs on most Chinese goods to 30%, and also lowerl China’s retaliatory tariffs to 10%.
In Minnesota, the news was most welcome in farm fields, where producers were planting soybeans. Soybeans, a staple for livestock diets, is the state’s largest export, and China is the largest customer.
“Am I glad to hear it? Absolutely,” said Dan Glessing, a Wright County dairy farmer and president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau. “Now if the bean market would jump a little more than 8 cents.”
By midday, stock markets in the U.S. surged. Commodity markets also rose, though modestly.
Rep. Tom Emmer, the central Minnesota Republican who serves as majority whip in the U.S. House, called the successful negotiations a “promise kept.”
“President Trump and his team have worked hard to level the playing field ... especially with trading partners that have long taken advantage of the United States,” Emmer said on X, formerly Twitter, after the news broke.
The increases in the tariffs the U.S. imposes on most countries have rattled farmers, consumers and manufacturers alike. Even proponents of the tax cuts favored by President Trump have expressed skepticism about the massive levies against China and of tariffs on close trading partners Canada and Mexico.