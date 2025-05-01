Trump’s China tariffs ‘paralyzing’ for Minnesota board game companies

Atlas Games tried to make its board games in the U.S. in the 1990s, but it was not economically feasible.
The Duluth company and many of its peers in the industry turned to China and built a sustainable economic model, one that is now threatened by President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs on Chinese goods.
“Our whole industry is reeling because we don’t know, everything might change on a dime,” said Atlas Games owner John Nephew said. “It’s been a whirlwind of chaos and awfulness.”
Under the current tariff plan, the companies could lose money. If they switch back to U.S. manufacturers, they know they will.
What’s worse is the soaring costs come as tabletop gaming was having a renaissance of sorts. Sales climbed during the pandemic, and just a year ago analysts predicted the global market would more than double to $32 billion by 2032.
Atlas is not the only game company feeling “paralyzed” by the current economic situation.
Leder Games in St. Paul also is holding back on future investment to hold cash in reserve to ensure payroll can be covered, Patrick Leder, owner and CEO of Leder Games, said. The company has slowed printing considerably and will depend on its backstock.
Leder Games was printing an expansion for Arcs in China when tariffs started. A majority of those games will now be sent to the European Union, Leder said. Only 4,000 of the 20,000 printed will be available in the U.S.