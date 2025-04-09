Retail

Groceries likely will cost more next week, clothing more by summer

Price hikes could be steep if President Donald Trump’s tariff plan stays the same.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 11:00AM
President Donald Trump's tariffs are broad, which economists say does not bode well for companies' ability to hold down costs. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

Tariffs are going to increase prices. That much we know for sure.

In fact, some prices are already up because of the additional tariff on Chinese goods levied in February by President Donald Trump.

But when will customers see higher price tags to cover tariffs that go into effect Wednesday?

It depends, economists say, but it won’t be long.

“It’s going to filter relatively quickly if those tariffs do materialize,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist for Ernst & Young’s Parthenon.

When will depend on how much any particular company ordered early. Target officials, for instance, said during its most recent earnings call last month it ordered more in January to get in warehouses.

But Brian Cornell, CEO of the Minneapolis-based retailer, said last month people will see price increases on items like produce quickly because they don’t have a long shelf life. Many berries, peppers and tomatoes come from Mexico and will face a 10% tariff as of Wednesday.

Clothing will be hit hard

Retail consultant Liza Amlani said shoppers can anticipate price changes in apparel in the next three to six months if the current tariff rates hold. That’s back-to-school shopping time.

Those prices could increase up to 37%, according to Standard & Poor’s data collected by Reuters.

Half of Nike sneakers, for example, are made in Vietnam, according to Bloomberg News. And there will be a 46% tariff on Vietnamese goods.

The Trump administration said the tariffs will level trade imbalances and also increase U.S. manufacturing.

But many analysts were surprised by the broad nature of the tariffs. A month ago, Target executives discussed the company’s effort to diversify the countries it imports from, adding countries across Asia, Guatemala and Honduras.

A majority of apparel sold in the U.S. is manufactured in China, Bangladesh and Vietnam. China is facing a 104% tariff as of Wednesday, and Bangladesh 34%.

And with reciprocal tariffs from more than 60 countries, retailers will have a hard time adjusting supply chains before having to pass costs on to consumers, said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.

“The manufacturing base for clothing and footwear is in locations where tariffs are high, and there is no way retailers can simply swallow the increased costs,” Saunders said.

Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, whose members include Nike and Skechers, calculated that a $155 running shoe made in Vietnam would go up to $220.

Rick Gomez said last month he couldn’t provide specifics on categories and items, but he said the company is considering its pricing architecture when making decisions.

“It’s not just item for item. A great example is our $5 tees. We’re not going to raise the price on T-shirts, but we do know we have more flexibility when it comes to dresses,” Gomez said during a call with journalists.

Half of Nike sneakers are made in Vietnam. The company will be hit hard by tariffs, analysts said. (Yuki Iwamura/The Associated Press)

Synthetic materials, often found in leggings and other athleisure items, are more likely to show higher prices in the coming months because most are coming from a south Asian country, Amlani added.

Little choice but to pass on, executives say

An Ernst & Young (EY) survey of 4,000 executives found that half would be willing to pass on up to two-thirds of the added costs from tariffs onto their consumers.

Chuck Gregorich, CEO of Net Health Shops in Eau Claire, Wis., told Bloomberg News his company would have to raise prices on the fire pits and other home goods it sells by as much as 25% once inventory needs replenished.

He said he was speechless over President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

“I couldn’t even talk I was so bummed,” Gregorich said.

He’s hoping he’ll know exactly what the costs of tariffs will be when he needs to place his next overseas orders.

Electronics still mostly made in China

Electronics are another area of concern for price-conscious shoppers. About 60% of Best Buy’s products, by cost, come from China.

It’s unclear how these additional tariffs on China will impact Best Buy’s pricing and sales. But officials at the Richfield-based company expressed concern about the threat of tariffs during its most recent earnings call.

Grocery prices will be higher

In the grocery department, besides produce, shoppers can expect to pay higher prices for seafood, chocolate and rice, retail analyst Burt Flickinger said.

Expect Halloween candy prices to be much more expensive, he said.

Dakota Elbaum, 31, said he already can’t afford to shop at Lunds & Byerlys, where he is a cheese specialist. He was picketing Tuesday for a better contract in front of the store’s Maple Grove location with fellow members of the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 663.

“I am struggling to buy groceries,” said Elbaum, who makes $22.50 an hour and lives with his girlfriend and a roommate in a two-bedroom apartment in Richfield.

Dee DePass of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story, which also includes material from Bloomberg News and Reuters.

