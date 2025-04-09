Groceries likely will cost more next week, clothing more by summer

Tariffs are going to increase prices. That much we know for sure.
In fact, some prices are already up because of the additional tariff on Chinese goods levied in February by President Donald Trump.
But when will customers see higher price tags to cover tariffs that go into effect Wednesday?
It depends, economists say, but it won’t be long.
“It’s going to filter relatively quickly if those tariffs do materialize,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist for Ernst & Young’s Parthenon.
When will depend on how much any particular company ordered early. Target officials, for instance, said during its most recent earnings call last month it ordered more in January to get in warehouses.
But Brian Cornell, CEO of the Minneapolis-based retailer, said last month people will see price increases on items like produce quickly because they don’t have a long shelf life. Many berries, peppers and tomatoes come from Mexico and will face a 10% tariff as of Wednesday.
Clothing will be hit hard
Retail consultant Liza Amlani said shoppers can anticipate price changes in apparel in the next three to six months if the current tariff rates hold. That’s back-to-school shopping time.