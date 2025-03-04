Best Buy had a better-than-expected holiday quarter as the electronics retailer eked out a comparable sales gain and beat profit expectations.
Best Buy tops holiday expectations, but new tariffs threaten progress
The electronics retailer is especially vulnerable to increasing taxes on Chinese imports.
“We are proud of our execution and the momentum we built,” CEO Corie Barry said in a statement Tuesday.
For the quarter ended Feb. 1, the Richfield-based retailer reported $13.9 billion in revenue and $2.58 in adjusted earnings per share.
Analysts were looking for $2.39 per share and revenue of around $13.6 billion for the fourth fiscal quarter.
The company took down the book value of its Best Buy Health business by $475 million during the quarter, which resulted in a non-adjusted profit of $117 million, or 30 cents per share.
For the full fiscal year, comparable sales declined 2.3%. Adjusted earnings per share were flat at $6.37.
Best Buy’s guidance for the current fiscal year calls for comparable sales to remain flat or grow up to 2%, while earnings could drop or rise slightly.
“We believe consumer behavior will be largely similar to last year – remaining resilient but still dealing with high inflation that is driving expenses up across their lives, making them value-focused and thoughtful about big ticket purchases,“ Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas said in a news release.
But the forecast does not include impacts from tariffs. President Donald Trump’s plan for 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods went into effect Tuesday.
Barry has said continued tariffs on China and a new one on Mexico would hurt retailers like Best Buy.
A new 10% tariff the Trump administration levied on Chinese imports last month doubled on Tuesday. A wide swath of consumer electronics are made in or source parts from China.
While China accounts for about 60% of Best Buy’s products, Mexico is the retailer’s second-largest country of origin, according to J.P. Morgan.
Analysts expect retailers to bear much of the pain of tariffs through increased prices passed on to consumers — reducing demand — and tighter profit margins when increased costs are absorbed.
This story will be updated.
The electronics retailer is especially vulnerable to increasing taxes on Chinese imports.