Best Buy tops holiday expectations, but new tariffs threaten progress

Best Buy eked out gains in the holiday months, but will continue to feel stress with new tariffs. Best Buy is now on the forefront of a new era of AI. On Tuesday, Microsoft launched its Copilot+ PCs in stores. Best Buy has the widest selection of Microsoft's AI-enhanced computers. As part of the launch, Best Buy trained more than 30,000 store employees and Geek Squad experts across the country. What has been the reaction by customers and tech watchers to this technology and how it could revolutionize home computing?