Minnesota business leaders say Trump’s proposed tariffs would result in higher prices for consumers

“We can’t speculate on the potential impact of proposed tariffs,” Gabrielle Gerbaud, executive director of the Minnesota Trade Office, said in an emailed statement. “Tariffs are highly complex and specific. We don’t know what the specific plans are and what the tariffs would apply to. That means we don’t know how these tariffs might relate to certain materials, components or products the U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico. We also don’t know whether or how these countries might apply countermeasures to U.S. tariffs.”