U.S. Bancorp executive Terry Dolan remembered as strong leader, community booster

Terrance “Terry” R. Dolan, a longtime executive with U.S. Bancorp who dedicated time and efforts to Minneapolis civic causes and the arts, is presumed dead after his single-engine airplane crashed into a residence Saturday in Brooklyn Park. He was 63.
Dolan became the Minneapolis-based bank’s chief administrative officer in 2023 after holding leadership roles, including as its chief financial officer. He grew up on a farm near Lucan, Minn., where he counted himself among a large Irish Catholic family. He was also vice chair of the bank.
CEO Andy Cecere alerted staff to the plane crash and Dolan’s connection over the weekend. In an email, the chief executive said Dolan “has been an avid pilot for decades” and the company was aware Dolan had been flying home from Naples, Fla., at the time of the accident.
Local authorities and a representative of the National Transportation Safety Board have not identified the pilot and sole person believed killed in the crash. U.S. Bank said in a statement Dolan is believed to have died in the crash.
News of the sudden death rippled quickly across Minnesota over the weekend and Monday. A brother of Dolan’s reached by phone Monday morning said the family was not ready to speak publicly as the investigation was ongoing.
Tim Marx, former CEO and president of Catholic Charities, where Dolan served as a board member, said Dolan’s expertise, connections with community leaders and position at U.S. Bank helped bring to fruition the Dorothy Day residential housing project.
“I remember him as a kindhearted, razor-sharp mind, all-in community person who had a joyfulness about him that really inspired people and did so much for the community, including Catholic Charities,” Marx said.
Hannah Stauts, executive director of the Killebrew Thompson Memorial annual golf tournament dedicated to cancer research, said Dolan was a “deeply valued member” of the community as the organization’s board chairman.