U.S. Bancorp executive Terry Dolan remembered as strong leader, community booster

The Minneapolis-based company’s chief administrative officer is believed to have piloted the single-engine plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 5:51PM
Pictured is Terry Dolan, vice chair and chief administrative officer for U.S. Bancorp. The bank said Dolan is believed to have died in a small plane crash in Brooklyn Park on Saturday. (U.S. Bank)

Terrance “Terry” R. Dolan, a longtime executive with U.S. Bancorp who dedicated time and efforts to Minneapolis civic causes and the arts, is presumed dead after his single-engine airplane crashed into a residence Saturday in Brooklyn Park. He was 63.

Dolan became the Minneapolis-based bank’s chief administrative officer in 2023 after holding leadership roles, including as its chief financial officer. He grew up on a farm near Lucan, Minn., where he counted himself among a large Irish Catholic family. He was also vice chair of the bank.

CEO Andy Cecere alerted staff to the plane crash and Dolan’s connection over the weekend. In an email, the chief executive said Dolan “has been an avid pilot for decades” and the company was aware Dolan had been flying home from Naples, Fla., at the time of the accident.

Local authorities and a representative of the National Transportation Safety Board have not identified the pilot and sole person believed killed in the crash. U.S. Bank said in a statement Dolan is believed to have died in the crash.

News of the sudden death rippled quickly across Minnesota over the weekend and Monday. A brother of Dolan’s reached by phone Monday morning said the family was not ready to speak publicly as the investigation was ongoing.

Tim Marx, former CEO and president of Catholic Charities, where Dolan served as a board member, said Dolan’s expertise, connections with community leaders and position at U.S. Bank helped bring to fruition the Dorothy Day residential housing project.

“I remember him as a kindhearted, razor-sharp mind, all-in community person who had a joyfulness about him that really inspired people and did so much for the community, including Catholic Charities,” Marx said.

From left, U.S. Bank Vice Chairman of Wealth Management and Securities services Terry Dolan, Vice Chairman and C.O.O Andy Cecere, President and C.E.O. Richard Davis, Securian President and CEO Chris Hilger and Catholic Charities President and CEO Tim Marx took part in a ground breaking ceremony Thursday for the new Dorothy Day Center. ] Aaron Lavinsky &#x2022; aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com Catholic Charities, elected officials and business leaders gathered in downtown St. Paul Thursday to break
Terry Dolan, left, took part in a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 8, 2015 for the Dorothy Day Center in St. Paul. Also pictured, from left, are then-U.S. Bank-COO Andy Cecere and CEO Richard Davis, Securian CEO Chris Hilger and Catholic Charities CEO Tim Marx. The two-building campus was intended to prevent homelessness. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hannah Stauts, executive director of the Killebrew Thompson Memorial annual golf tournament dedicated to cancer research, said Dolan was a “deeply valued member” of the community as the organization’s board chairman.

“Terry made a lasting impact through his service on our board, his guidance to our team, and the care he brought to his role,” Stauts said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for all he gave to KTM, and his absence will be profoundly felt.”

Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and the entire U.S. Bank community during this difficult time."

On Monday, Cecere said in an email to employees that he had the privilege of working alongside Dolan for more than 25 years. He called the news a shock that has left many U.S. Bank employees with a deep sadness:

“Our loss is profound. Terry was an outstanding businessman, but more importantly, he was a wonderful person. He cared deeply about the people he worked with and the teams he led, and his legacy can be seen everywhere we look.”

Sally Mullen, a law professor for the University of St. Thomas who worked under Dolan as U.S. Bank’s chief fiduciary officer for six years, called Dolan a “very capable and prescient leader.” She said he encouraged employees to think freely and take risks and maintained an interest in resolving client concerns.

Mullen recalled Dolan’s passion for aviation, saying he once hosted a nonprofit event at the Anoka-Blaine airport that featured astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Jim Lovell as guests of honor.

“While he was a very senior executive at a very large bank, he retained some of his most quintessential Minnesotan characteristics which made it easy to approach him and very easy to respect him,” Mullen said in an email.

Dolan earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the attended the University of St. Thomas, and has served on community boards, including Artspace Projects, the Minnesota Opera and the College of Saint Benedict Board of Trustees and Catholic Charities.

The Minnesota Star Tribune's Sarah Ritter and Eva Herscowitz contributed to this report.

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

