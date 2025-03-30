Twin Cities Suburbs

U.S. Bancorp executive believed to be aboard plane that crashed into Brooklyn Park home

The pilot perished in the crash, authorities said. Terry Dolan, a U.S. Bancorp executive, is believed to have been on board, a company spokesperson said.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 30, 2025 at 7:53PM
Timothy Sorensen, senior aviation accident investigator of the NTSB speaks about Saturday's plane crash in Brooklyn Park on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

One person was on the plane that crashed into the roof of a Brooklyn Park home Saturday, engulfing the structure in flames and displacing two residents, authorities said at a Sunday news conference.

Authorities said the pilot perished in the crash, and no other injuries were reported. While authorities did not not confirm the identify of the pilot of the single-engine airplane, a spokesman from U.S. Bancorp said Terry Dolan, U.S. Bancorp’s vice chair and chief administration officer, was believed to have been the person on board.

“We are aware that the plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon was registered to Terry Dolan, our vice chair and chief administration officer,” according to a company statement. “At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was.”

The plane was registered to DGW Enterprises of Edina. According to records from the Minnesota Secretary of State, Terrance Dolan is listed as DGW Enterprises’ manager.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident,” U.S. Bancorp said.

The Minneapolis-based bank also emailed a statement from CEO Andy Cecere to its employees.

On Sunday, March 30, 2025, members of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office searched in the front yard of a Brooklyn Park home that was destroyed after a plane crashed into its roof. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The aircraft slammed into a house at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Kyle Avenue N., Noble Parkway and W. River Road.

The medical examiner’s office will release the pilot’s identity following an investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the crash is just getting started, according to Timothy Sorensen, a NTSB senior aviation accident investigator. He said crews will begin recovering the airplane Sunday afternoon after spending the day documenting the accident site.

Authorities will release a preliminary report in about two weeks containing facts about the incident but not its cause, Sorensen said. The factors that may have contributed to the crash include the weather, the pilot’s experience level and the condition of the plane, he added.

“We don’t have a lot of answers right now,” he said.

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said the plane was traveling northwest when it hit the roof of the house before setting the home ablaze. Crews re-established electricity to homes in the neighborhood around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, he said.

Everyone on the ground was unharmed at the time of the crash, Conway added, including a man inside the home who told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he fled without shoes as smoke filled the rooms.

According to the Federal Aviation Agency and flight records, the Socata TBM 700 left Des Moines International Airport at 11:12 a.m. on its 280-mile flight to Blaine. It was scheduled to land between 12:11 p.m. and 12:28 p.m.

Sorensen said the itinerary is still under investigation.

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

