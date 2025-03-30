U.S. Bancorp executive believed to be aboard plane that crashed into Brooklyn Park home

One person was on the plane that crashed into the roof of a Brooklyn Park home Saturday, engulfing the structure in flames and displacing two residents, authorities said at a Sunday news conference.
Authorities said the pilot perished in the crash, and no other injuries were reported. While authorities did not not confirm the identify of the pilot of the single-engine airplane, a spokesman from U.S. Bancorp said Terry Dolan, U.S. Bancorp’s vice chair and chief administration officer, was believed to have been the person on board.
“We are aware that the plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon was registered to Terry Dolan, our vice chair and chief administration officer,” according to a company statement. “At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was.”
The plane was registered to DGW Enterprises of Edina. According to records from the Minnesota Secretary of State, Terrance Dolan is listed as DGW Enterprises’ manager.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident,” U.S. Bancorp said.
The Minneapolis-based bank also emailed a statement from CEO Andy Cecere to its employees.
The aircraft slammed into a house at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Kyle Avenue N., Noble Parkway and W. River Road.
The medical examiner’s office will release the pilot’s identity following an investigation.