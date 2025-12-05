‘Forever chemicals’ slam small cities with big water bills as they surface farther from 3M sites

The city‘s eligibility changed last fall, when scientists successfully identified a link between the “forever chemicals” detected in one city well and those produced at the 3M facility, unlocking a slice of funds from the manufacturer. But it’s far from enough to cover the cost of the high-tech treatment plants needed to remove PFAS from Hastings’ underground network of pipes. And what’s more, that $850 million settlement could run out as early as 2027.