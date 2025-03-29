As 3M settlement money dwindles, east metro cities still have millions in water treatment costs

Woodbury is pushing ahead with plans to build a $330 million treatment plant to flush its drinking water of “forever chemicals.” And 3M, the company that manufactured the harmful substances, is footing the bulk of the bill.
But the east metro suburb is now wondering whether it can count on the chemical giant to cover the cost of maintaining the sprawling facility.
That’s because a massive settlement Minnesota reached with 3M in 2018 over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) contamination in drinking water is set to run out as early as 2027, according to an email shared with the Minnesota Star Tribune.
What’s more, 3M is attempting to fight aspects of an earlier agreement obligating the company to spend additional money on PFAS remediation projects once the settlement dries up, according to the March 7 message from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to several PFAS-affected communities.
That prospect has created a cloud of uncertainty for city officials who were told that 3M would not only pay for expensive treatment plants but also cover their long-term operating costs. Without that guarantee, some suburbs are contemplating raising water rates.
“There is uncertainty … after we construct this facility,” said Jim Westerman, Woodbury’s assistant public works director. “Will there be additional funds available?”
An MPCA spokeswoman said in an email that all projects funded with approved 3M money will be completed, calling 2027 a “conservative estimate” of when the settlement will run out.
In a statement, a 3M spokesperson said the company has fully met its obligations under the 2018 settlement to improve drinking water in the east metro area, touting its investments in a water treatment system at its Cottage Grove facility.