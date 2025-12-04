Man unleashes ‘flurry of gunfire’ in exchange with police officers near Mall of America

A man unleashed “a flurry of gunfire” in the shadow of the Mall of America at Bloomington police officers who had briefly pursued him for a traffic violation, officials said.
Officers returned fire at Joshua Rocha, 21, of Savage, Sunday night as he sat in the vehicle to the south of the mall, Police Chief Booker Hodges said.
The encounter left officers unhurt and Rocha with a hand injury of unspecified origin, Hodges said. Rocha was taken to HCMC for treatment and then booked Thursday into the Hennepin County jail, where he remains awaiting charges.
“I have no idea why he decided to open a flurry of gunfire toward our police officers,” Hodges said during a news conference, which included the display of a photo showing one police squad riddled with bullet holes.
Hodges said Rocha quit firing only once the officers started shooting.
“If you shoot at us, we’re going to shoot back,” the chief said. “We’re very fortunate today that no one is visiting the undertaker.”
Hodges said Rocha’s criminal history includes drunken driving and fleeing police. The chief added that police believe Rocha was drunk at the time of the encounter.
Hodges said 11 officers were at the scene, with five of them firing their weapons.