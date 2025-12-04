Twin Cities Suburbs

Man unleashes ‘flurry of gunfire’ in exchange with police officers near Mall of America

Officers pursued the man after he was spotted driving the wrong way, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2025 at 7:36PM
This Bloomington Police Department squad car took gunfire from a suspect Wednesday night. (Bloomington Police Department)

A man unleashed “a flurry of gunfire” in the shadow of the Mall of America at Bloomington police officers who had briefly pursued him for a traffic violation, officials said.

Officers returned fire at Joshua Rocha, 21, of Savage, Sunday night as he sat in the vehicle to the south of the mall, Police Chief Booker Hodges said.

The encounter left officers unhurt and Rocha with a hand injury of unspecified origin, Hodges said. Rocha was taken to HCMC for treatment and then booked Thursday into the Hennepin County jail, where he remains awaiting charges.

“I have no idea why he decided to open a flurry of gunfire toward our police officers,” Hodges said during a news conference, which included the display of a photo showing one police squad riddled with bullet holes.

Hodges said Rocha quit firing only once the officers started shooting.

“If you shoot at us, we’re going to shoot back,” the chief said. “We’re very fortunate today that no one is visiting the undertaker.”

Hodges said Rocha’s criminal history includes drunken driving and fleeing police. The chief added that police believe Rocha was drunk at the time of the encounter.

Hodges said 11 officers were at the scene, with five of them firing their weapons.

The encounter between officers and Rocha began about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, when he was seen driving the wrong way near Old Shakopee Road and Killebrew Drive, police said.

Officers first attempted to stop the vehicle just south of the mall. Police then twice used a precision intervention technique — also known as a PIT maneuver, in which officers use their squad car to stop a fleeing car — and stopped the driver not far from where the encounter occurred.

“The driver refused officers’ orders to exit the vehicle,” a police statement read.

Officers used less-lethal ammunition at Rocha’s vehicle before he opened fire.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the incident.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

