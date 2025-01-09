Minnesota dealers left with unsellable youth ATVs and dirt bikes because of PFAS ban

Minnesota passed a law banning PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, to protect people from exposure and to reduce pollution circulating through landfills, incinerators and water treatment plants. Some of the chemicals have been linked with cancers, and will be banned in almost all products by 2032. Starting this year, PFAS are prohibited in a smaller group of items lawmakers determined were more urgent — like makeup, cooking utensils, and any item marketed to kids 12 and younger.