Cookware association sues Minnesota over PFAS ban, calling it unconstitutional

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of thousands of chemicals that make products nonstick, grease proof and water resistant. They also don’t break down naturally, build up in the bodies of people and animals, and some PFAS have been linked to cancers and other health problems. They have long been used to make nonstick cookware, though many manufacturers are now using ceramics and other materials as replacements.