Those who bought or received new nonstick cookware sets for Christmas might see some claims of “PFOA and PFOS free.” That doesn’t mean the pots and pans are completely free of all PFAS chemicals, which Minnesota law defines as having any fully fluorinated carbon atoms (that includes PTFE used in Teflon). For those still using coated pans, it’s important to preserve them for as long as possible by not using metal utensils.