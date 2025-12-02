Retail

In money-saving move, Plymouth-based Tile Shop looks to go private again

The small retailer wants to shed the expenses of being traded on the Nasdaq exchange because officials feel the company hasn’t been able to capitalize on being a publicly traded firm.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2025 at 8:00PM
CEO Cabell Lolmaugh at the Tile Shop's flagship store in Plymouth. The copmany's board has approved a "going-dark" transaction that would take it private. (Evan Ramstad)

Tile Shop Holdings is holding a special shareholder meeting Wednesday to decide whether to take the company private.

The small retail chain first went public in 2012, but its stock since then has gone down 14.5% in value, shares have been thinly traded and financial performance has been inconsistent.

In other words, it has not benefited from trading on the Nasdaq public market. So the Plymouth company’s board has approved a “going dark” transaction where it would deregister as a public company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We have not raised capital from the public markets, effectively used our common stock as deal consideration or otherwise attracted interest from institutional investors or market analysts,” the company said in the proxy.

Shareholders will vote on a reverse stock split that would cash out small shareholders and reduce the total number of shareholders to fewer than 300, a threshold requirement of the SEC for public companies.

The move would save the company $2.4 million a year in costs associated with being a public company, the company said in a news release.

“The company has not realized, and in the board’s view likely never will in the future realize, any of the traditional benefits of public company status,” the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tile Shop, with 140 stores, had a surge in 2020 and 2021 when the pandemic had people investing in home renovations. But it has struggled since and company sales have declined for 12 straight quarters.

The company’s most recent quarterly results showed a 1.7% revenue decrease to $83 million, and it lost $1.6 million, or 4 cents a share.

The going-dark transaction would reduce the number of shareholders through a series of stock splits that would effectively buy out smaller shareholders at $6.60 a share — a premium to what Tile Shop has recently traded at.

The board hired an independent consulting firm, GuideCap Partners, to review the plan, and they deemed the offering fair.

“The company is taking these steps to avoid the substantial cost and expense of being a public reporting company and to focus the company’s resources on enhancing long-term stockholder value,” GuideCap said.

Tile Shop has delisted previously. In 2019, two outside directors of the company who were large shareholders pushed the company to delist.

The announcement sent shares falling, and those directors increased their holdings. Shareholders at the time sued. Tile Shop would eventually list on the Nasdaq again in 2020.

