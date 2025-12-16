Target, other retailers hit with warning letter for selling recalled formula

Major U.S. retailers, including Walmart and Minneapolis-based Target, have been hit with warning letters from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for continuing to sell baby formula that was recalled amid a widespread outbreak of infant botulism.
In one case, regulators said a Target store in Arkansas was offering a discount on ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula five days after it was recalled. So far, three infants in Minnesota have been sickened with botulism after being fed recalled formula.
Overall, the agency’s letters say the infant formula remained available for purchase in stores well after the recall was announced in early November. Grocers Kroger and Albertsons were also issued warning letters.
ByHeart initially recalled certain lots of its formula last month, then expanded the recall a few days later to include all infant formula products, including cans and single-serve packs.
According to the letter posted on the FDA’s website, Target was notified Nov. 8 of the initial recall and Nov. 11 of the expanded recall covering all products.
Target told the agency it had placed an electronic block on the recalled items, but a can of the formula was later sold at a New Hampshire store.
The health regulator said officials also found the Target store in Arkansas offering a $2 discount on the recalled formula from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22.
Inspectors reported that store employees offered varying explanations for the continued availability of the formula, including confusion over which lots were affected and failure to remove newly delivered inventory.