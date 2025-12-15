Retail

Despite higher prices because of tariffs, holiday traffic picks up at Minnesota toy stores

The holiday season started slow, and owners say they are worried about January, but several customers say they are purposely choosing independent small retailers this year.

By Dee DePass

December 15, 2025 at 5:13PM
Holly Weinkauf, who has been the owner of Red Balloon for more than 14 years, works on a display at the store in St. Paul on Dec. 11. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Toy stores are hoping weather does not become the enemy just as they picked up steam this holiday season.

Small Business Saturday, usually a large driver for independent stores, was slow, said Holly Weinkauf, owner of Red Balloon Bookstore along Grand Avenue in St. Paul, and others.

“I think that was more related to the weather,” Weinkauf said. “Now things have been going well for us this month.”

Small plush JellyCats, 3-D-printed dinosaurs and big furry puppets are big sellers, she said. These and other “must-have” toys, plus a big push by local parents to support small shops, are helping Red Balloon end the year on a high note.

But Weinkauf worries about January.

“Our margins are super thin,” she said, “and many people are stretched.”

Weinkauf said she’s budgeting conservatively for 2026 amid continued tariffs and inflation and economic uncertainty.

An assortment of Jelly plush at Red Balloon is a big selling item at the store. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The uncertainty of President Donald Trump’s tariff policy is still a big ding on budgets for her and other small retailers unable to absorb as many fees as big-box chains. Tariffs are still all over the place, retail experts note.

The uncertainty is nationwide.

“No one knows what to expect this holiday,” said Sue Warfield, president of the 4,000-member American Specialty Toy Retailing Association.

The independent stores all are passing on the tariffs, making this Christmas more expensive for parents and unsettling for retailers, Warfield said.

The toy sellers have dug in, hosting store events like Lego building contests, introducing rare fun products and turning to local toy suppliers to boost sales and whack costs. It’s uncertain if the approach will work.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently reported shopkeeper “optimism is declining heading into the holiday season.”

Some 52% of store owners surveyed expect lower revenue this season. A surprising 58% were passing inflationary price hikes onto their customers, which meant some shoppers were cutting back on toy and gift purchases, the chamber found.

Tariffs have caused higher prices at toy stores nationwide. (Mike Stewart/The Associated Press)

Scott Farres, co-owner of the Wet Paint art supply store in St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland neighborhood, said his profits are too thin to be able to absorb tariff increases. Nearly 65% of the art supplies, toys and kits he sells come from overseas and were impacted President Trump’s trade policies.

To keep doors open and 20 workers employed, Wet Paint raised prices on products hit by higher tariffs.

It started buying directly from manufacturers where it could, opened a picture framing shop and “went much deeper into ordering kids’ art supplies and kits” after area toy and craft sellers such as Creative Kidstuff, JoAnne Fabrics and Treadle Yard Goods all shut their doors, Farres said.

The gamble paid off so far.

“We definitely are selling tons of kids’ stuff,” including new card-making, printing and silk screening kits, Farres said.

This week customers snatched up diorama-box-building kits to make artful pirate-treasure scenes, fairy gardens or entire fairy houses.

“They are super hot. I sold three yesterday,” Farres said, noting that parents are spending $25 to $52 per kit.

The bigger bet into children’s toys should help the store reach its 2025 goal. Farres wants sales to rise 5% even as profits stay flat due to rising costs.

Trying to boost sales during this economy “has taken a lot of extra work,” said Farres. But he added he’s grateful. Customers aren’t grousing about the economy when they check out at his cash register.

Instead, they say they are intentionally avoiding big box stores this year to support tiny shops like his.

Co-owners Dan Marshall and his daughter, Abigail Adelsheim-Marshall, say customers have told them they specifically sought out independent retailers this year. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Two miles away, Dan Marshall, who co-owns the Mischief Toys shop in St. Paul with his wife and daughter, said his sales jumped 15% this year, even as some costs bolted 20% due to tariffs on imported toys and games.

Customers crowding his store during Saturday’s Grand Meander bluntly told Marshall they were buying his toys because they were angry at large retailers perceived as “going along with Trump’s policies,” such as erratic tariff hikes, banning federal diversity efforts, recent immigration crackdowns and more, Marshall said.

With that kind of strong customer support, but still facing tariff supply woes, “it’s been a crazy, weird year. Key word is weird,” Marshall said.

Last spring, Mischief joined gaming manufacturers in suing the Trump administration over tariffs.

While awaiting a court ruling, Marshall said he is busy selling articulated 3-D-printed dragons and lizards as well as Sonny Angel figures from Japan and “Smiski glow-in-the-dark, little mopey guys that are supper loveable,” Marshall said. “They’re super popular.”

He hopes sales are strong enough this Christmas to match or exceed 2024 sales. Right now, it’s too soon to know. Snowstorms make foot traffic “tricky.”

Logan McKee, owner of Prior Lake-based Games By James, Puzzles By James, and Air Traffic Kites & Games stores, gets around weather woes by placing his eight stores in malls in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The company just opened a new puzzle store next to its Games By James spot in the Mall of America and tripled space in St. Cloud’s Crossroads mall.

The bigger space allowed for better displays and public gaming nights, which help sell almost all the extra inventory McKee bought prior to rising tariffs. Now he has to reorder.

Games By James and Air Traffic generate $5 million to $10 million in sales. The first 10 days of December, the company saw sales increase 20%, a bump he didn’t expect.

This month, customers scooped up popular board games like Catan ($59.99) and Finspan ($49.99), and lots of lower-priced options like Exploding Kittens cards and horror game “Fun Girl” that retail for $12.99 and $24.99.

Grey Duck Games & Toys in Maple Grove is also busy as parents and kids dash in to grab Magic Pokémon trading cards, “Dope Slime,” Nee-doh Fidget Toys, and gecko marble run sets that stick to the window.

“We help parents do a lot of secret elf shopping,” so their kids can be surprised on Christmas Day, said Jaylnn Spydell while ringing up one customer’s $38 Thames & Kosmos gecko marble run.

Despite higher prices because of tariffs, holiday traffic picks up at Minnesota toy stores

