Despite higher prices because of tariffs, holiday traffic picks up at Minnesota toy stores

Toy stores are hoping weather does not become the enemy just as they picked up steam this holiday season.
Small Business Saturday, usually a large driver for independent stores, was slow, said Holly Weinkauf, owner of Red Balloon Bookstore along Grand Avenue in St. Paul, and others.
“I think that was more related to the weather,” Weinkauf said. “Now things have been going well for us this month.”
Small plush JellyCats, 3-D-printed dinosaurs and big furry puppets are big sellers, she said. These and other “must-have” toys, plus a big push by local parents to support small shops, are helping Red Balloon end the year on a high note.
But Weinkauf worries about January.
“Our margins are super thin,” she said, “and many people are stretched.”
Weinkauf said she’s budgeting conservatively for 2026 amid continued tariffs and inflation and economic uncertainty.
The uncertainty of President Donald Trump’s tariff policy is still a big ding on budgets for her and other small retailers unable to absorb as many fees as big-box chains. Tariffs are still all over the place, retail experts note.