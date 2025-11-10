Business

Minnesota infant suffers botulism from tainted, recalled formula

Two lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition formula have been recalled and should be returned or discarded.

By Jeremy Olson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 10, 2025 at 10:08PM
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. Reacting to a Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 story in The Washington Post, health leaders say they are alarmed that officials at the CDC, the nation's top public health agency, are being told not to use certain words or phrases in official budget documents, including "fetus," ''transgender" and "science-based." (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
2013 file photo of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. (David Goldman/The Associated Press)

State health authorities on Monday alerted doctors to risks of botulism after a Minnesota infant was hospitalized for the rare but serious nerve disease linked to consumption of recalled formula.

The infant is one of 13 whose illness has been associated with ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula. The New York-based manufacturer has voluntarily recalled two lots of the powder formula in response to the outbreak.

An alert issued by the Minnesota Department of Health urged doctors to watch for classic initial symptoms among infants: constipation, difficulty feeding, a weakened cry and a lack of head control. Botulism is caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves and can cause breathing problems or paralysis.

The thirteen infants in the outbreak were all hospitalized for their illnesses and treated with BabyBIG, an intravenous antibody therapy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None died. The infants ranged in age from 16 days to six months at the time of their illnesses, which occurred over the past three months.

No demographic information was immediately available about the Minnesota case, which occurred in August. The state reported four infant cases of botulism in 2023. Risks of the illness remain rare but are increasing in the U.S., state officials say.

Public health interviews with parents identified consumption of ByHeart formula as a likely common source of the illnesses. ByHeart makes up less than 1% of infant formulas sold in the U.S., and is available online and at major retailers. The recalled lots are identified by the product codes 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2.

The company in online statements had initially questioned whether its formula was at fault, but said it was acting out of caution with its recall and encouraging government testing of unopened cans. The Food and Drug Administration had advised the company, according to its statements, of 83 infant botulism cases in all since August.

Parents were urged to dispose of the recalled formula or return it. Additional lots could be added to the recall amid the ongoing investigation.

about the writer

about the writer

Jeremy Olson

Reporter

Jeremy Olson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering health care for the Star Tribune. Trained in investigative and computer-assisted reporting, Olson has covered politics, social services, and family issues.

See Moreicon

More from Business

See More

Business

Minnesota infant suffers botulism from tainted, recalled formula

FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. Reacting to a Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 story in The Washington Post, health leaders say they are alarmed that officials at the CDC, the nation's top public health agency, are being told not to use certain words or phrases in official budget documents, including "fetus," ''transgender" and "science-based." (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
David Goldman/The Associated Press

Two lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition formula have been recalled and should be returned or discarded.

Business

Ramstad: Sezzle keeps rising, while its stock takes a wild ride

Staff headshot
Evan Ramstad
card image

Business

SkyWater Technology, now one of biggest U.S. chip foundries, switches growth focus to new tech

Skywater Technology's Director of Production Eric Schneider, right, looked over the new equipment that was being installed at Minnesota's biggest chip plant, May 22 in Bloomington. Photo by Elizabeth Flores, liz.flores@startribune.com. ORG XMIT: MIN1905231310171958