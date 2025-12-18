Primp Boutique, known for curated, affordable women’s clothing, closes its doors

After announcing on Instagram plans to close for good two days before Christmas, Primp Boutique saw customers show up in outsized fashion, clearing nearly all remaining inventory within three days.
But the surge came a few weekends too late.
Owner Wesley Uthus decided to shutter the local retailer’s remaining stores after a disappointing Small Business Saturday.
That same weekend, she posted a series of images on Instagram urging shoppers to support small businesses, referencing the romantic comedy “You’ve Got Mail,” in which Meg Ryan’s character runs an independent bookstore that closes after a big chain moves in nearby.
“I posted that and just said, ‘If that scene made you cry or shed a tear, this is what is happening to small businesses all around us,’” Uthus said.
But she doesn’t fault consumers — she knows the retail landscape and the financial pressures shoppers face have changed drastically in the past year.
Analysts have pointed to signs of a K-shaped economy, in which wealthier Americans continue to splurge while middle- and lower-income consumers pull back or delay purchases. Those households have been hit the hardest by rising costs for essentials, while higher-income Americans have benefited from stock market gains and rising home values.
Analysts and investors are predicting a rocky year next year with the stock market, though the market will grow by the end of the year.