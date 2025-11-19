Target will invest $1B more in store, merchandise refresh as sales slide continues

Target will invest an additional $1 billion to revamp merchandise and improve its stores as its sales and profits continue to decline and it finds itself in catch-up mode to competitors.
The company also announced a new partnership with OpenAI to expand online shopping options on Wednesday with its quarterly results.
Long known for clean stores and on-trend products, the Minneapolis-based retailer has been facing increasing pressure as shoppers and analysts point to messy aisles, thin inventory and dull merchandise.
That slip has allowed Walmart to gain ground on Target’s claims to fame, especially as consumers grow more anxious about rising prices.
Target reported Wednesday a nearly 3% decline in same-store sales for the August-to-October quarter and a nearly 20% drop in profits year over year.
Here are some takeaways from the company’s latest financial results.
Increasing investment in stores
Target had already committed $4 billion on capital improvements for next year. Now, the added investment makes that investment $5 billion to advance incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke’s priorities.
The company did not give details on how the money will be spent but said it would include enhancing product assortment, improving the shopping experience and increasing technology adoption.