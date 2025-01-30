A trio of Minnesotans who previously led reform efforts in the Twin Cities after George Floyd’s murder are now rallying shoppers upset with Target’s rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Twin Cities activists call for a Target boycott after DEI rollback
The press conference outside Target’s downtown Minneapolis offices comes in the wake of the Trump administration’s efforts to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Nekima Levy-Armstrong, Jaylani Hussein and Monique Cullars-Dotyare holding a press conference outside of the retailer’s downtown Minneapolis headquarters Thursday morning and plan to call for a boycott. In a Facebook post, they wrote: “All who are concerned by Target’s decision to bow down to the unconscionable and unethical dictates of the Trump Administration are welcome to join us and to stand in solidarity.”
Target declined to comment ahead of the press conference Wednesday.
Levy-Armstrong said her posing a question on Facebook that garnered nearly 500 responses spurred the idea for a press conference. There, she heard from several previously loyal Target customers who cut up their Target Circle cards, canceled their Shipt subscriptions, deleted the Target app and limited, if not stopped, all purchases made at the retailer.
Twin Cities Pride has already ousted the retailer from sponsoring the annual parade and festival because of its decision this past Friday to scale back previous DEI goals. In its place, Target rolled out a new program, Belonging at the Bullseye, which a Target spokesman said at the time had been in the works since early 2021.
Other retailers like Walmart and Amazon have announced similar DEI moves, though some, including Costco, have reaffirmed their commitment.
These came in the wake of the Trump administration’s push to end DEI programs. In a Jan. 21 memo, the Office of Personnel Management directed agencies to place DEI office staffers on leave and take down all public DEI-centric webpages.
This story will be updated.
