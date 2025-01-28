Readers Write: DEI at Target, government spending

I know I do not. So I will step to my nearest co-op and shop there. I will make the drive to Costco and shop there — something I never thought I would do. I realize I am privileged to have and be able to afford these options. I encourage all people who are as lucky to do the same. We can have influence with our dollars — if enough people are willing to be uncomfortable, we can make change. It is the very least we can do to support all those who are going to suffer, more than they have already suffered, under our current administration. So as painful as it will be — please, boycott Target.