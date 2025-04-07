Shocking swings hit Wall Street after its already shocking drops as US stocks careen amid rumors

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are swinging Monday following a manic morning where indexes plunged, soared and then sank again as Wall Street tossed around a false rumor about President Donald Trump’s plans for his trade war.
After trading began, the S&P 500 quickly sank 4.7% following even worse drops for financial markets worldwide amid worries that Trump’s tariffs could torpedo the global economy. But it suddenly erased all of it and surged to a gain of 3.4%, which would have counted as its best day in years. Almost as quickly, the index that sits at the heart of many investors’ 401(k) accounts gave that up and was roughly flat in midday trading.
Other U.S. stock indexes also careened through shocking trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went from a loss of 1,700 points to a leap of nearly 900 before settling at a loss of 272 points, or 0.7%, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 0.7% higher.
The swings shook the market as a White House account on X said a rumor circulating that Trump was considering a 90-day pause on his tariffs was ‘’fake news.‘’ The intense and sudden moves show how hard financial markets are straining to see hopes that Trump may let up on his stiff tariffs, which economists see raising the risks of a global recession.
Some investors are holding onto hope that Trump may still lower his tariffs after negotiating with other countries, and Trump said Sunday that he’s heard from leaders ‘’dying to make a deal.‘’
On Sunday Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he does not want markets to fall. But he also said he wasn’t concerned about a sell-off, saying ‘’sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.‘’
Trump has given several reasons for his stiff tariffs, including to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States, which is a process that could take years. Trump on Sunday said he wanted to bring down the numbers for how much more the United States imports from other countries versus how much it sends to them.
‘‘The recent tariffs will likely increase inflation and are causing many to consider a greater probability of a recession,‘’ JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in his annual letter to shareholders Monday. He’s one of the most influential executives on Wall Street. ‘’Whether or not the menu of tariffs causes a recession remains in question, but it will slow down growth.‘’