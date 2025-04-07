Shocking swings hit Wall Street after its already shocking drops as US stocks careen amid rumors

After trading began, the S&P 500 quickly sank 4.7% following even worse drops for financial markets worldwide amid worries that Trump’s tariffs could torpedo the global economy. But it suddenly erased all of it and surged to a gain of 3.4%, which would have counted as its best day in years. Almost as quickly, the index that sits at the heart of many investors’ 401(k) accounts gave that up and was roughly flat in midday trading.