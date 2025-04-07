Downtown Minneapolis’ Dayton’s Project still vastly vacant, with food hall plans dashed

Five years after COVID-19 crushed its opening plans, the Dayton’s Project still houses several vacant and unfinished floors, driving the downtown Minneapolis office building’s ongoing financial struggles.
The $375 million redevelopment of the landmark department store was heralded as a boon to the central business district, promising a burst of vitality particularly for Nicollet Mall. But after the pandemic crippled its launch, expectations for the Dayton’s Project became delayed and dimmed.
Last fall, the court appointed a receiver to take on management of the 12-story building after lenders claimed the owners defaulted on a $200 million loan. Shortly after, plans for a food hall curated by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern were canceled. Lenders advanced more than $6 million through the past six months to cover maintenance, tenant improvements and other costs.
“The property continues to operate at a significant loss,” according to a March 21 report from receiver Lighthouse Management Group.
Office buildings across the country have suffered since the pandemic decreased demand for space, but the Dayton’s Project’s timing was extraordinarily unlucky, real estate experts said. It introduced 1.2 million square feet of new office and retail space to the Twin Cities market — almost as much as the 57-story IDS Center across the street — just as employees started working from home in 2020.
Even before the pandemic, the project was ambitious. Investors made a bet the building’s nostalgic appeal and top-of-the-line amenities would be a winning combination. But the scale of their investment “created a very high hurdle,” Hempel Real Estate CEO Josh Krsnak said in an email.
“Even in a strong market, that kind of capital stack would require careful execution and substantial leasing velocity,” Krsnak wrote. “The pandemic didn’t cause the issues alone, but it magnified everything.”
He’s one of many rooting for the Dayton’s Project to succeed. Hempel owns multiple nearby properties, including the LaSalle Plaza, where the company just announced plans for a food hall with the team behind the Market at Malcolm Yards.