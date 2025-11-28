22-acre resort on northern Minnesota’s Potato Lake lists for $4.9M

The last family resort on Potato Lake in Park Rapids, Minn., has hit the market for just under $5 million, and it’s quite a spread.
Northern Pine Lodge, which has operated since 1914, includes 1,800 feet of shoreline and a sprawling 22 acres containing 21 cabins, a main lodge, a mini golf course, a wood-burning sauna and courts for sand volleyball, shuffleboard and tennis (on clay).
Current owners Jon and Kelly Schupp have owned and operated the resort for the past 45 years but decided the time is right to step away from the 24/7 demands of the hospitality business.
“I’ll be 72 this summer,” Jon Schupp said. “It’s been a good run.”
And a labor of love, fulfilling Schupp’s childhood dream of owning a resort. To prepare, he studied hospitality in college and worked at resorts in Minnesota and Colorado, where he also learned to cook.
That culinary experience came in handy when the Schupps bought Northern Pines in 1980 from the Peterson family, who had owned it for 64 years.
“It was a full-American plan at the time, which meant we served three meals a day,” Schupp explained. “I did all the cooking.”
Eventually, the couple added kitchens to the guest cabins, allowing Schupp to step away from the stove and devote his time to supervising hayrides, water skiing and kids’ programs, in addition to resort upkeep.