Eden Prairie’s most expensive house for sale is a $5.3M estate with its own ski hill

The “Tramonto House” has a name that means sunset in Italian and a design that draws inspiration from the French countryside, but it isn’t in Europe.
The $5.3 million home is the most expensive house for sale in Eden Prairie, a Twin Cities suburb that has an abundance — three dozen — seven-figure listings for sale.
Tramonto House, though, is likely the only one with its own ski hill and tow rope.
“What truly sets this estate apart is its combination of private acreage plus resort-style amenities in a metro-adjacent setting,” said Régan Englund, the Keller Williams Classic Realty agent who listed the property nearly three months ago.
Ample amenities
That setting is a gated subdivision called Bellerieve, which has only eight homes and is one of three gated communities in Eden Prairie. The best known and largest is Bearpath Golf and Country Club, where there’s the highest concentration of $1 million-plus houses.
Murphy & Co designed Tramonto and John Kraemer & Sons built it in 2013. The five-acre, steeply sloped and elaborately landscaped site overlooks hundreds of acres of woods and water along the Minnesota River Valley.
Its architects and designers were aiming for a historic European vibe: a stone exterior, exposed timbers, acutely pitched roofs and a porte cochere, which is like an attached covered driveway. But the house also has all the latest modern amenities, including a glass-walled sport court, rooftop terraces, a movie theater and a full-service salon.
The 12,558-square-foot house has a curved floor plan designed to offer views from every window. There are five bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms and a built-in bunker. Outside, there’s a swimming pool, hot tub, waterfalls and koi pond.