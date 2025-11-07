Home Gazing

Eden Prairie’s most expensive house for sale is a $5.3M estate with its own ski hill

The south metro suburb, where there are dozens of $1 million-plus listings, is a go-to for luxury homebuyers who want to be close to corporate HQs along I-494 and the airport.

By Jim Buchta

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 7, 2025 at 1:31PM

The “Tramonto House” has a name that means sunset in Italian and a design that draws inspiration from the French countryside, but it isn’t in Europe.

The $5.3 million home is the most expensive house for sale in Eden Prairie, a Twin Cities suburb that has an abundance — three dozen — seven-figure listings for sale.

Tramonto House, though, is likely the only one with its own ski hill and tow rope.

“What truly sets this estate apart is its combination of private acreage plus resort-style amenities in a metro-adjacent setting,” said Régan Englund, the Keller Williams Classic Realty agent who listed the property nearly three months ago.

Ample amenities

That setting is a gated subdivision called Bellerieve, which has only eight homes and is one of three gated communities in Eden Prairie. The best known and largest is Bearpath Golf and Country Club, where there’s the highest concentration of $1 million-plus houses.

Murphy & Co designed Tramonto and John Kraemer & Sons built it in 2013. The five-acre, steeply sloped and elaborately landscaped site overlooks hundreds of acres of woods and water along the Minnesota River Valley.

Its architects and designers were aiming for a historic European vibe: a stone exterior, exposed timbers, acutely pitched roofs and a porte cochere, which is like an attached covered driveway. But the house also has all the latest modern amenities, including a glass-walled sport court, rooftop terraces, a movie theater and a full-service salon.

The 12,558-square-foot house has a curved floor plan designed to offer views from every window. There are five bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms and a built-in bunker. Outside, there’s a swimming pool, hot tub, waterfalls and koi pond.

Upscale buyers often choosey

Englund said supply remains “very tight” for luxury estates with acreage, privacy and lots of amenities. She said across the metro, there were just 21 waterfront houses priced at $5 million or more with more than an acre of land.

One of those is the most expensive listing in the metro, a sprawling compound on Lake Minnetonka listed earlier this year for $55 million.

Englund and other agents who specialize in upper-bracket listings said while that segment continues to post double-digit sales gains, it isn’t as free-flowing as it was a few months ago.

“For the right product, the buyer pool remains strong,” Englund said. “Buyers at this level are slightly less sensitive to interest-rate shifts than entry-level buyers, but they are still discerning. So luxury does take time, and presentation/lifestyle/story matters more than ever.”

She said fall house shoppers are usually those who want to close the sale and move in by the end of the year. So she’s seeing a greater sense of urgency among what she calls the “active, intentional purchaser” category, rather than those who are speculators.

Luxury sales take time

Buyers in Eden Prairie often prefer its location for being near corporate headquarters along I-494 and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport, agents said. It’s a contrast to more tucked-away western suburbs that ring the shores of Lake Minnetonka, another destination for luxury homebuyers.

Sales of these ultra-expensive houses can take months or years and take longer to sell than houses in any other price range. Case in point: The second-most expensive house for sale in Eden Prairie is also more than 12,000 square feet and listed at $4.5 million more than a year ago.

That house, which is on Bell Oaks Estate Road, initially went on the market in May 2024. After it didn’t sell, a new agent, Sally English of Coldwell Banker, took the listing and dropped the price to $4.1 million. It recently received an offer contingent upon the sale of the buyer’s house.

English’s team at Coldwell Banker’s luxury marketing division said through this fall, there have been 34 Eden Prairie sales priced at more than $1 million, with an average price per square foot of $259.16. At the same time last year, there were also 34 sales, with an average price per square foot of $239.91.

Régan Englund of Keller Williams (763-229-8369, Regan@ReganEnglundHomes.com) has the $5.3 million listing.

Jim Buchta

Reporter

Jim Buchta has covered real estate for the Star Tribune for several years. He also has covered energy, small business, consumer affairs and travel.

See Moreicon

