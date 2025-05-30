Lake Minnetonka mansion, Minnesota’s most expensive, lists at $55M

Minnesota’s most-expensive home listing just hit the public market with a marketing campaign of equal grandeur.
Pajama-clad tween girls leap from a dozen bunk beds, bound past a grand piano and down a staircase in pursuit of colorful pastries, which they share on a sunny lakeside terrace.
A string of exotic sports cars zip along the driveway, passing a pair of guest house and over a bridge. Well-dressed revelers sip cocktails on yachts, luxuriate in a Himalayan salt cave and bowl on two private lanes.
These are all scenes from a film at the larger-than-life Lake Minnetonka mansion. Except no one has ever actually lived in the home. The scripted film with actors is just one stop the Realtors selling the property are pulling out in pursuit of closing the most-expensive sale in Minnesota history.
Another: knocking the price down $13 million to a still-staggering $55 million.
“We’re showing how [the new owners] would use it with their family and friends,” listing agent John C. Adams said of the nearly seven-minute video that includes drone shots of the lakefront, close-ups of an elaborate chandelier and an end-credit reel that accounts for nearly half the run time. “It gives you goosebumps when you watch it.”
John C. Adams is the younger half of the father-son business partnership behind the home’s marketing. He and the elder John F. Adams are affiliated with national brokerage Compass, which is quickly gaining market share in the Twin Cities.
They started quietly shopping the eight-acre, 28,000-square-foot property in August for $68 million. That still gained national attention but translated to a couple dozen showings without a sale.