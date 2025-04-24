Competition for Twin Cities homes between $250K and $500K is fiercer than ever

What qualifies as a starter house — and what it means to be a first-time buyer purchasing one— has changed.
And that’s made the Twin Cities’ hottest current price range $250,000 to $500,000.
It’s familiar domain for move-up buyers seeking their next house to fit a growing family and downsizers looking to consolidate now that the nest is empty. But it’s uncharted territory for first-time buyers, who are also older and wealthier than they have been.
That means, roughly, that Gen Z, millennials and baby boomers are duking it out for a dearth of listings. And with buyers outnumbering sellers in that range, those houses garner the strongest offers in the shortest amount of time, according to the latest sales data.
“Under $500,000 is a very difficult situation for buyers to be in,” said Jennifer Livingston, an Oakdale sales agent and president of the St. Paul Association of Realtors.
Homes in that range incur multiple and over-asking price offers, a more common practice during the pandemic, when mortgage rates were half of what they are today.
Now, the price of an average starter home — a property priced in the bottom fourth of all listings — has increased by more than half since 2019, costing $293,910, according to a Realtor.com analysis. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have hovered at just under 7% for much of the past year.
Assuming that rate and a 10% down payment, the monthly mortgage payment on the average Minnesota home increased 123% in the past five years to $1,760, not including taxes or insurance.