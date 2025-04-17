Ever-changing mortgage rates putting more pressure on Twin Cities homebuyers

Spring is always the most competitive — and stressful — time of the year for homebuyers in the Twin Cities.
But a global trade war is making this season particularly tense.
Mortgage interest rates, which had been slowly trending down for the first three months of the year, suddenly spiked at the beginning of this month. And though rates have come down a bit and are still slightly below historical averages, they’ve been unusually volatile from day to day, giving buyers another reason to fret.
After slipping at the beginning of April to 6.48%, the lowest level this spring, the rate on a 30-year fixed-rate conforming mortgage neared 7% Monday, according to Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices.
“The last couple weeks have been like a whipsaw,” said Keenan Raverty, vice president at Bell Bank Mortgage.
The situation is vexing but not a dealbreaker for many buyers, especially those who need to buy quickly.
Jake Prohofsky, a young professional and first-time buyer in his mid-20s, has been eager to have his own house since the day he moved out of his parent’s home three years ago. He recently got engaged, ramping up the sense of urgency even more.
“We both want to find a house to make it a home and get settled into before we get married,” he said.